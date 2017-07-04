New Cars and Bikes in India

New Hyundai Verna Teased On The Company's India Website; Launch In August

Slated to be launched in August in 2017, the new-gen Verna sedan comes with new design language, improved styling cues and a host of new smart features to take things to the next level.

View Photos
Design sketch of the new Hyundai Verna's cabin

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The 2017 Hyundai Verna is slated to be launched in August
  • The new-gen Verna sedan comes with new design language & improved styling
  • The new Hyundai Verna borrows its styling cues from the Elantra

Hyundai India has released a new teaser image of the upcoming 2017 Hyundai Verna on its website, announcing the car's imminent arrival. Slated to be launched in August in 2017, the new-gen Verna sedan comes with new design language, improved styling cues and a host of new smart features to take things to the next level. The new Hyundai Verna will borrow its cues from the Elantra, which was launched in India just last year and was widely appreciated for its styling and performance. Upon launch, the new Verna will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Skoda Rapid, and the Volkswagen Vento.

New Hyundai Fluidic Verna
₹ 7 - 14 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Aug 2017
2017 hyundai verna interior
Chinese-spec Hyundai Verna's cabin

The new teaser image released by Hyundai is more of a design sketch of the new Verna's cabin. Judging by the looks of it's the cabin of the India-spec Hyundai Verna will remain largely similar to the Chinese-spec model that was revealed last year. The dashboard is more driver-oriented and is well-designed. There is a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre of the dashboard flanked by pentagonal air vents on either side and other dials and control below it. The new-gen Hyundai Verna now also looks a lot more upmarket and the pictures suggest that the fit and finish has improved as well.

2017 hyundai verna
2017 Hyundai Verna shares its cues with the new Elantra

Also, Hyundai has increased the wheelbase of the new generation Verna by 10 mm and the overall length of the car by 15 mm. The width of the car has also gone by 29 mm. This means that the new car will be roomier than the model currently on sale in India. The company has updated the chassis of the 2017 Hyundai Verna by making use of high-strength steel which makes it lighter and stronger. Along with the chassis, the suspension of the car too gets a few tweaks.

Last month the company's released another teaser image of the new Hyundai Verna, giving us a sneak-peek at the car face. The teaser image revealed that the car will come with the new larger hexagonal grille, in Hyundai's new cascading design, C-shaped LED daytime running lights and LED foglamps. The car will also come with projector headlamps, most likely in the to-end variant, along with a more imposing front bumper. Other features include - new alloy wheels, door handles in chrome finish and tinted windows. Under the hood, the India-spec version is expected to continue with the same powertrain options - 1.4-litre petrol, 1.6-litre petrol, 1.4-litre U2 CRDi diesel and 1.6-litre CRDi diesel.

Hyundai Fluidic Verna
Hyundai
Fluidic Verna
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Hyundai Fluidic Verna Alternatives

Explore Fluidic Verna
×
Explore Now
Select your City
or select from popular cities