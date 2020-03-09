New Cars and Bikes in India

New Hyundai Verna Facelift Teased; Will Get A 1.0-Litre Turbo Petrol Engine

Hyundai Motor India has released teaser images of the new Verna facelift and we believe it will be launched either by the end of March 2020 or early April 2020. The new Verna will get a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which is the same as the one on the Venue.

Published:
Highlights

  • The Hyundai Verna facelift will be launched this month itself
  • It gets new 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines
  • Expect the cabin and features to be updated as well

Hyundai has released teaser images of the new Verna facelift and it could be launched possibly before March 2020 ends or in early April 2020. There will be BS6 compliant engines on offer along with significant updates to the design as well. The teaser images show that the face of the Verna gets a new hexagonal grille with a bigger mesh pattern. The headlamp cluster has been redesigned and is more angular now. The DRL design is updated as well. The silhouette of the car stays the same more or less. The rear section of the new Verna facelift gets tweaked tail lamps and the rear bumper is new too. The cabin is yet to be revealed but we expect updates to the interior and the features list too.

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Creta Cabin Explained

New Hyundai Verna

₹ 8 - 13 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Aug 2020

j08kuh6s

(The Hyundai Verna facelift will get a new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, similar to the one on the Hyundai Venue)

What is completely new is the engine line up. The new Verna facelift will get a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor, similar to the one on the Hyundai Venue and 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines from the new-generation Creta.

60b9gn58

(The new Verna facelift gets significant updates to the front and the rear)

The turbo petrol motor variant will have a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox while the 1.5-litre petrol will have a 6-speed manual and an intelligent variable transmission (IVT) option. The 1.5-litre diesel will be offered with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. All engines will be BS6 compliant which goes without saying.

