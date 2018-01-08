New Hyundai Veloster Coupe's Cabin Design Revealed, Ahead Of Official Debut

2019 Hyundai Veloster coupe is all set to make its official debut this year. Expected to be showcased at the upcoming North American International Auto Show, in Detroit, Hyundai has now released the design image of the new Veloster's cabin. The next-gen Hyundai Veloster is expected to be a lot edgier, offer a host of new features and now, based on the latest teaser image, will also get an all-new cabin. In fact, Hyundai started the New Year with a unique and vibrant teaser of the new-gen Veloster using LED lights, which again hints at the car's imminent arrival.

Unlike the previous teaser images, this is just the rendering of the cabin of the new Hyundai Veloster so we do not expect the cabin to be this edgy and stylish. Having said that, the design image does tell us that the car will come with an all-new cabin and the most striking changes is the new dashboard and the dual-tone treatment. According to the design, most the driver-side part and the entire upper half of the cabin is red in colour, while the remaining sections will come in gradients of grey colour. The dashboard will come with stylish horizontal air-con vents instead of the trapezoidal ones on the outgoing model and nice stick-out display for infotainment. The design also reveals some sporty elements like the racing-style steering wheel with flat bottom and a flat top, a new centre console with a sporty shifter lever and possibly race-style seats.

Hyundai Veloster will be a lot more sleeker and well-equipped

On the exterior front, based on other teaser images, the 2019 Hyundai Veloster comes with a large hexagonal grille, with slim headlights resting on top of it. The hood appears to dip low, giving the Veloster a sleeker look. From the sides, the car looks a lot sleeker, especially towards the rear part and also the roofline is a little more sloping. At the rear, the 2019 Hyundai Veloster gains sharper edges than its predecessor and is complemented by large tail lights.

Powertrain wise, the new-gen Hyundai Veloster will come with two engine options- a 159 bhp 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, and a 198 bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged diesel motor. The petrol engine will come mated to a 6-Speed manual or a 6-Speed automatic gearbox, on the other hand, the diesel engine gets a 6-Speed manual or a 7-Speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

