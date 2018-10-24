New Hyundai Santro: Variants Explained

One of the most important launches of the year, the all-new Hyundai Santro has been launched and the iconic hatchback is all set to take the Renault Kwid, Datsun GO, Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Tata Tiago among others. With prices starting at ₹ 3.89 lakh, the new Santro is available across five variants, going all the way up to ₹ 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim. All variants draw power from the 1.1-litre, four-cylinder engine that makes 68 bhp on the petrol version and 58 bhp on the CNG version. Both versions get a 5-speed manual, while an in-house developed 5-speed AMT is also on offer with petrol. With so many options, it's important that you choose the right the variant depending on your requirement. We break down each of the five variants of the 2018 Hyundai Santro and what they have to offer.

(The base trims on the Hyundai Santro miss out on the chrome surrounds around the front grille)

Hyundai Santro D-Lite - ₹ 3.89 Lakh

The entry-level Hyundai Santro D-Lite offers the bare minimum, to say the least, making for an attractive starting price on the car. While missing on most fancy bits including the air-con system, the Santro D-Lite offers a driver's side airbag as standard along with ABS with EBD, and child safety door locks. The beige and black interior continues to remain the same and you also get a tachometer, 2.5-inch MID unit, power steering, remote fuel lid and tailgate. The rear seats are foldable while the car rides on 13-inch steel wheels with wheel covers but the bumpers are not painted and remain black.

(The new Hyundai Santro Era trim gets black door handles and ORVMs)

Hyundai Santro Era - ₹ 4.24 Lakh

The Hyundai Santro Era is the more loaded variant of the hatchback and most buyers looking for a basic version should opt for. The Santro Era comes with the air-con system, front power windows, rear AC vents, 12-volt power outlet, and body coloured bumpers. The ORVMS and door handles continue to remain black.

(The 2018 Hyundai Santro gets a boot capacity of 235 litres, quite similar to the Maruti Suzuki Celerio)

Hyundai Santro Magna ₹ 4.57 Lakh - ₹ 5.23 Lakh

The Hyundai Santro Magna variant is the mid-level trim on the small car and is likely to be the most popular version for those on a budget, but do not want to sacrifice on the premium elements. The Santro Magna is also available in the manual, AMT and CNG options. External changes are notable including the chrome surround around the front grille, body coloured outside rear-view mirrors and door handles. The Magna variant also comes with central locking, Day/night inside rear view mirror (IRVM), front and rear power windows. Additionally, the Hyundai Santro Magna AMT specifically gets 2-DIN audio systm with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted control, Hyundai iBlue app, antenna and front speakers. The CNG version gets a fire extinguisher and a rear parcel tray as well. The Santro Magna can also be had with the optional black and green interior, instead of the beige and black theme.

(The touchscreen infotainment system on the 2018 Hyundai Santro is offered from the Sportz trim)

Hyundai Santro Sportz - ₹ 4.99 Lakh - ₹ 5.64 Lakh

Moving to the premium variants on the hatchback, the Hyundai Santro Sportz is priced at a slight premium over the Magna trim, but offers a lot more including larger 165/70 14-inch wheels with covers, electrically adjustable ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, front fog lamps and rear defogger. The Santro Sportz also comes with keyless entry, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, MirrorLink, voice recognition, and front and rear speakers. The Sportz trim is offered on the petrol manual, petrol AMT and CNG manual versions.

(Deliveries for the 2018 Hyundai Santro have begun across the country)

Hyundai Santro Asta - ₹ 5.45 Lakh

Offered only in the petrol manual guise (Yes, no top-end variant for the AMT), the Hyundai Santro Asta gets a host of bells and whistles including dual front airbags, rear parking sensors with reverse camera, rear wiper/washer, in addition to all the features from the Sportz trim. There are no alloy wheels on offer across the Santro range.

All cars with a three-year/100,000 km warranty from Hyundai India with three years of Roadside Assistance (RSA) as well. Deliveries for the new Santro have begun with the car garnering over 23,000 bookings before the price announcement.

