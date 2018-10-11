New Cars and Bikes in India

New Hyundai Santro: Key Features Explained

The all-new Hyundai Santro is an evolution over the old hatchback and revives the age-old brand in Hyundai's line-up.

The 2018 Hyundai Santro is underpinned by the H.A. Platform.

A lot has been said (not seen though) about the Hyundai AH2 hatchback in last few days and the Korean carmaker has reaffirmed that it will revive the Santro brand with which Hyundai debuted in the Indian Market. The all-new Hyundai Santro was unveiled at Chennai and the Korean carmaker has started accepting bookings for the new Santro at a token price of Rs 11,100. The first 50,000 customers will get the Santro at a special introductory price which Hyundai said, will be certainly increased later on. It took Hyundai three years to develop the all-new Santro and the company has invested $ 100 million (over ₹ 700 crores) for the purpose. The Santro will be the company's new entry segment car and will replace the Eon. Hyundai is set to launch the new hatchback this month on October 23 and here are some of the key facts about the car.

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro First Drive

It's Based On A New Platform

The new Santro is Hyundai's work-in-progress to meet the upcoming crash test norms. The new hatchback is based on an advance version of Hyundai's more robust H.A. platform that underpinned the i10. It will replace the Eon that was built on the B.A. platform which couldn't be made ready to comply with the stringent crash test requirements.

It has grown up

The new Hyundai Santro has grown in dimensions. It's 45 mm longer now and has a wheelbase of 3610 mm. The company claims that it is a tall-boy design as the Santro has always been, but the overall angular proportions will deceive that at the first glance. On the outside, expect nothing more than what you get in an entry segment car. Essentially, fancy fitments like LED DRLs and alloy wheels won't be offered on the Santro. It will have halogen headlamps as standard and will ride on 14-inch steel wheels.

The cabin is the best-in-class

Hyundai has upped the ante by adding a rear air-con vent in the Santro which is exceptional for an entry level car and none of the competitors offer it. The cabin too feels a tad plusher than the rivals and as per our first drive review, offers best-in-class legroom at the rear. Moreover, the seats too are comfortable enough by entry car standards and the front seats has good side supports. However, the highlight of the cabin is the 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is equipped with smart phone connectivity and supports Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

Also Read: New Hyundai Santro: All You Need To Know!

There is a new Engine

At the time when downsizing has become a norm, Hyundai is offering the Santro with a 1.1-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine develops 68 bhp and 99 Nm of peak torque and will be mated to a five-speed gearbox as standard. Though, the Santro will be the first Hyundai to get the option of an AMT gearbox. There will be also a CNG option on offer where the engine will develop 59 bhp and deliver a fuel economy of 20.3 kmpl.

It could have been even safer

0 Comments

To complement the robust H.A. platform in a bid to meet the crash test norms, the Santro will be equipped with dual-airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors, however; all of it will not be standard. The lower variants will get just a driver side airbag while ABS will be standard across variants.

