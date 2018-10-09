New Cars and Bikes in India

New Hyundai Santro: All You Need To Know!

We bring you all the juicy details about the all-new Hyundai Santro hatchback.

View Photos
The all-new Hyundai Santro is scheduled for a world premiere on October 23, 2018

The brand new Hyundai Santro is possibly the most important new car launch of the year and marks a much awaited return of the Santro name to the Indian car market after an absence of a few years. The new Santro will fit in between the aging Hyundai Eon and the popular Hyundai Grand i10 and will be a much awaited product for all those looking for their first ever car or for those wanting a second urban runabout in the country. So here is everything you need to know about the all-new Hyundai Santro - from exterior bits and design to interior pace and features, from engine and fuel options to the much needed automatic gearbox, we have all the juicy details for you.

New Hyundai Santro

₹ 4 - 6 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Oct 2018

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Santro Unveiled. Here's How It Looks

Hyundai Santro Exterior Design and Features

The Hyundai Santro is a blend between a conventional hatchback and a tall-boy design (that term was made famous by the first gen Santro too). Well placed accent lines on the body, especially when viewed in profile go well with the overall design and yes, the new Santro is most certainly a lot more curvy than its predecessor. The car will come standard with a set of halogen headlamps and Hyundai will not have a projector setup and an LED daytime running light on offer just yet.

The new Santro will also only come with a set of steel 14-inch wheels with wheel covers and there are no alloy wheels on offer - even on the top of the line ASTA variant. Although we cant show you what the car looks like just yet, we have had the chance to spend a good bit of time with the car and although it is not a looker in the purest sense, it will go down well with Indian audiences.

car2g608

(The new Hyundai Santro is longer than its predecessor)

Hyundai Santro Interior Design and Features

One of the biggest positives of the new Hyundai Santro is the sheer amount of cabin space it offers while also offering a well built and well equipped cabin. Lets start with the rear seat and make our way to the front. Leg space is most certainly the best we have ever seen in this segment and so is the head room. Although you don't get a fold down handrest like the Renault Kwid now does, what you do get is rear AC vents - and that for India is a HUGE positive. The car comes as standard with a black and beige vinyl seats that are actually quite well bolstered too.

Moving up front now, the new Santro for both the Sportz and the Asta model will get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment setup that will support Bluetooth, mirror link and inbuilt navigation. More importantly though, the infotainment setup will also - for the first time in class - support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which will be a very important selling feature especially for the first time millennial buyer.

Apart from the standard car, there will also be a special version available with a new paint shade - Diana Green, which will also have a set of green accents on the inside including the round AC vents, audio knob and around the gear lever. It will also come with a set of green seatbelts! Now, we know what you are thinking. You think this could be a very tacky version of the car, right? But no, in reality (and surprisingly), that version actually looks quite cool. Oh, and that version also gets an all-black interior with green stitching on the all-black seats. All in all, while it might not be to everyone's taste, that variant does look quite stunning.

Hyundai Santro Engine and Gearbox

The all-new Hyundai Santro comes with a 1.1-litre, Epsilon family engine that makes 68 bhp of peak power and 99 Nm of peak torque. The engine is a 4-cylinder motor that is already ready to meet the future BS6 regulations when they kick in in 2020. The petrol engine will give 20.3 kmpl according to ARAI test figures. The new Santro will also get a factory fitted CNG option with an 8 kg capacity tank. For CNG, the engine will be down tuned to 58 bhp of peak power with the same 99 Nm of peak torque.

The all-new Hyundai Santro comes with a 5-speed manual as standard and also gets an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox. And unlike other manufacturers who use the likes of a Magnetti Marelli AMT unit, Hyundai has developed this AMT unit in house. While the manual gearbox shifts well, the AMT gearbox does have just a hint of lag in it. That said, both gearboxes work quite well in terms of a general mid0range driving scenario

Hyundai Santro Prices, Launch and Bookings

0 Comments

The all-new Hyundai Santro will be launched on October 23, 2018. The bookings for the new Hyundai Santro will open on October 10, 2018 and bookings will exclusively be online. The booking amount on the new Santro will be ₹ 11,100 and the introductory prices at the time of launch will only be applicable to the first 50,000 bookings. Expect the new Santro to have five variants and the base model to be priced extremely aggressively to being in the walk-in customers to Hyundai showrooms across the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Hyundai Santro 2018 Hyundai Santro Hyundai Santro Bookings Online Hyundai cars Hyundai India

Latest News

2018 Honda CR-V: Key Features Explained
2018 Honda CR-V: Key Features Explained
New Hyundai Santro: All You Need To Know!
New Hyundai Santro: All You Need To Know!
Tata Motors Announces Offers Discounts On Cars Ahead of the Festive Season
Tata Motors Announces Offers Discounts On Cars Ahead of the Festive Season
Maruti Suzuki Flags Off Electric Vehicles For Field Testing In India
Maruti Suzuki Flags Off Electric Vehicles For Field Testing In India
NCAP Crash Results And How They Evolve Through The Years
NCAP Crash Results And How They Evolve Through The Years
2018 Honda CR-V Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 28.15 Lakh
2018 Honda CR-V Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 28.15 Lakh
Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Spotted For The First Time
Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Spotted For The First Time
2018 Hyundai Santro Unveiled: Here's How It Looks
2018 Hyundai Santro Unveiled: Here's How It Looks
2018 Honda CR-V India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Prices
2018 Honda CR-V India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Prices
New Hyundai Santro India Unveil Highlights: Images, Specifications, Features
New Hyundai Santro India Unveil Highlights: Images, Specifications, Features
2018 Honda CR-V: Price Expectation
2018 Honda CR-V: Price Expectation
Exclusive: Volkswagen Motorsport India To Sell Their Ameo And Vento Racecars To Private Customers
Exclusive: Volkswagen Motorsport India To Sell Their Ameo And Vento Racecars To Private Customers
Exclusive: Kinetic MotoRoyale To Announce 3 Brand Partnerships, 7 New Bike Launches On October 11
Exclusive: Kinetic MotoRoyale To Announce 3 Brand Partnerships, 7 New Bike Launches On October 11
New Hyundai Santro: What To Expect
New Hyundai Santro: What To Expect
Benelli India Increases Periodic Service Intervals On Its Motorcycles
Benelli India Increases Periodic Service Intervals On Its Motorcycles

Latest Cars

6.5
Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V

₹ 32.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.4
Ford Figo Aspire

Ford Figo Aspire

₹ 6.21 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

₹ 87.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino

₹ 4.09 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin Vantage

₹ 3.45 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
2018 Hyundai Santro Unveiled: Here's How It Looks
2018 Hyundai Santro Unveiled: Here's How It Looks
2018 Honda CR-V Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 28.15 Lakh
2018 Honda CR-V Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 28.15 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities