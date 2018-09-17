New Cars and Bikes in India

New Hyundai Santro (AH2) Production To Focus On Indian Market, Exports To Begin In 2019

Sources at Hyundai confirmed to prioritize the domestic demand and export in limited numbers.

View Photos

The arrival of the New Hyundai Santro (AH2) hatchback is just around the corner and after sharing a host of details and Hyundai's plans for the car; we can now also confirm that the Indian market will remain the key focus for the upcoming hatchback. According to sources at Hyundai, the company will export the AH2 from India from 2019 and initially will only focus to meet the domestic demand. Moreover, it will only be exported in limited numbers in order to prioritize the domestic demand. Hyundai is set to unveil the AH2 on October 9 when we'll also get to know its official name soon, but it will most likely be called Santro. In one of our earlier reports, we also confirmed that Hyundai will start accepting the pre-bookings of the Santro from October 10 which will close just a day before its scheduled launch which is on October 23.

hyundai santro

Hyundai Santro Being Tested on Indian Roads

 

Also Read: Santro Is People's Choice In Hyundai AH2 Naming Contest

Also Read: Hyundai Santro (AH2) Pre-Booking Starts On October 10

Advertisement


The AH2 will replace the Eon in Hyundai's line-up to become the Korean carmaker's entry level segment car. In a bid to meet the upcoming crash test norms of October 2020, Hyundai has built the AH2 on its more robust HA platform on which the i10 was underpinned. This also means that it will get dual airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors in advance. Moreover, Hyundai has also made the AH2 a bit more up-market compared to the Eon and the interiors of the car are expected to be a tad premium and will come with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, especially seen on the top-spec variants.

Also Read: Hyundai's Vitara Brezza Rivalling Subcompact SUV To Launch In April 2019

0 Comments

Also Read: Top 5 New Car Launches In Festive Season 2018
In terms of mechanicals, the AH2 under its hood will have a 1.1-litre, four-cylinder motor that is also likely to get the option of an AMT gearbox which will be a first for Hyundai. In the Indian market, the AH2 will lock horns with Maruti Suzuki's Celerio and WagonR, Tata Tiago and even the Renault Kwid 1.0.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Hyundai Hyundai Santro Hyundai Santro 2018 Hyundai Santro hatchback Hyundai Santro India Hyundai Santro production Hyundai AH2 Hyundai AH2 Hatchback Hyundai 1.1 Hyundai 1.0-litre Turbo engine AH2 Santro

Latest News

Global NCAP To Launch 'Stop The Crash' Initiative In India Soon
Global NCAP To Launch 'Stop The Crash' Initiative In India Soon
New Hyundai Santro (AH2) Production To Focus On Indian Market, Exports To Begin In 2019
New Hyundai Santro (AH2) Production To Focus On Indian Market, Exports To Begin In 2019
BMW R 1250 GS To Adopt Variable Valve Timing System
BMW R 1250 GS To Adopt Variable Valve Timing System
Santro Is People's Choice In Hyundai AH2 Naming Contest
Santro Is People's Choice In Hyundai AH2 Naming Contest
2018 Porsche Cayenne India Launch Date Revealed
2018 Porsche Cayenne India Launch Date Revealed
Patent Filings Reveal 2019 Indian FTR 1200
Patent Filings Reveal 2019 Indian FTR 1200
BMW Motorrad's New 'ConnectedRide' Concept Brings Autonomous Riding To Motorcycles
BMW Motorrad's New 'ConnectedRide' Concept Brings Autonomous Riding To Motorcycles
Secret Service To Buy Harley-Davidson, Despite Trump's Boycott Call
Secret Service To Buy Harley-Davidson, Despite Trump's Boycott Call
2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 Teased Ahead Of Debut At Paris Motor Show 2018
2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 Teased Ahead Of Debut At Paris Motor Show 2018
Custom Ducati Monster 797 Unveiled In India
Custom Ducati Monster 797 Unveiled In India
BMW To Recall More Than 139,000 3-Series Cars In China
BMW To Recall More Than 139,000 3-Series Cars In China
Sherco TVS Wins PanAfrica Rally 2018; Indian Privateer Ashish Raorane Finishes 18th
Sherco TVS Wins PanAfrica Rally 2018; Indian Privateer Ashish Raorane Finishes 18th
Hyundai's Vitara Brezza Rivalling Subcompact SUV To Launch In April 2019
Hyundai's Vitara Brezza Rivalling Subcompact SUV To Launch In April 2019
Hyundai Santro (AH2) Pre-Booking Starts On October 10
Hyundai Santro (AH2) Pre-Booking Starts On October 10
F1: Hamilton Beats Verstappen To Win Singapore GP; Vettel Finished Third
F1: Hamilton Beats Verstappen To Win Singapore GP; Vettel Finished Third

Latest Cars

Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

80 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

90 Swift DZire Cars

Available
Used Swift DZire Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

23 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

42 Grand i10 Cars

Available
Used Grand i10 Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3.5 Lakh
More Hatchback Cars

Hyundai models

Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Hyundai EON
Hyundai EON
₹ 3.63 - 5.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.64 - 17.63 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.19 - 8.44 Lakh *
Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna
₹ 8.76 - 15.29 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.87 - 11.72 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.97 - 9.58 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 15.58 - 22.65 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 21.08 - 29.78 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai's Vitara Brezza Rivalling Subcompact SUV To Launch In April 2019
Hyundai's Vitara Brezza Rivalling Subcompact SUV To Launch In April 2019
BMW Motorrad's New 'ConnectedRide' Concept Brings Autonomous Riding To Motorcycles
BMW Motorrad's New 'ConnectedRide' Concept Brings Autonomous Riding To Motorcycles
Santro Is People's Choice In Hyundai AH2 Naming Contest
Santro Is People's Choice In Hyundai AH2 Naming Contest
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities