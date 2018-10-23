New 2018 Hyundai Santro Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.89 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

New 2018 Hyundai Santro Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 3.89 Lakh

The new Hyundai Santro is the Korean carmaker's work-in-progress to make its entire product line-up compliant with the upcoming safety regulations.

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro comes with new styling, more creature comforts, and better safety features

The highly awaited 2018 Hyundai Santro has finally been launched in India with the prices starting at ₹ 3.89 lakh for the base D-Lite variant and going up to ₹ 5.45 lakh for the fully loaded Asta variant, The Sportz CNG trim is the most expensive at ₹ 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The announced prices for the Santro are the introductory prices for the first 50,000 customers. Hyundai had started exclusively accepting bookings online for the new Santro at a token price of Rs 11,100, and it even received over 14,000 bookings in the first 9 days. Bookings will now also be open at a dealership level. Under the bonnet, the Hyundai Santro will get a 1.1-litre engine that makes 69 bhp for the petrol version and 59 bhp for the CNG version. The fuel economy or Hyundai Santro mileage is rated at 20.3 kmpl for the petrol manual and automatic and 30.48 km/kg for the CNG version.

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro First Drive 

teh6hb8g

(New Hyundai Santro has been launched in presence of its brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan)

 

Hyundai Santro Price In India

Variant

Price (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Santro D-Lite

₹ 3,89,900

Santro Era

₹ 4,24,900

Santro Magna

₹ 4,57,900

Santro Magna AMT

₹ 5,18,900

Santro Magna CNG

₹ 5,23,900

Santro Sportz

₹ 4,99,900

Santro Sportz AMT

₹ 5,46,900

Santro Sportz CNG

₹ 5,64,900

Santro Asta

₹ 5,45,900

The overall design of the Hyundai Santro is angular in the front while the rear looks comparatively edgy. Up front, it gets a smiling face with a wide cascade shaped chrome fringed grille with horizontal slats. Atop, it gets a sculpted bonnet with subtle muscular lines on either sides followed by a c-shaped profiling on the side adjoining the front door and the fender. There is also a floating beltline that tapers after the front door and runs through the c-pillar. The rear wheel-arch of the new Santro is also sculpted. While the new Santro is not a 'tall-boy' in its purest form, it does look quite contemporary. 

Also Watch: New Hyundai Santro: All You Need To Know

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro: Colour Options On Offer

While the new Hyundai Santro does offer a brand new design language, it does miss out on a few features. The Santro does not have LED daytime running lights or projector headlamps. The new Santro also misses out on the likes of alloy-wheels and is only available with a set of 14-inch steel wheels. 

Also Read: New Hyundai Santro: 5 Key Features Explained In Detail

car2g608

The Hyundai Santro is longer than its predecessor

On the inside though, Hyundai has upped the ante by adding a rear air-con vent in the Santro, which is a first in class feature for this segment. The cabin of the Santro too feels a tad plusher by segment standard and offers best-in-class legroom at the rear. The seats are comfortable enough and the front seats have good side supports along with fairly decent bolstering. However, the highlight here is the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is equipped with smart phone connectivity and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For comfort creatures, the top-variant get four-door power windows and central locking.

7sn1ag

The new Hyundai Santro comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro: All You Need To Know

The new Santro is Hyundai's work-in-progress to make its complete product line-up comply with the upcoming crash test norms. The 2018 Hyundai Santro is based on an updated platform that Hyundai calls the K1 Platform. It is essentially an evolution of the Grand i10 platform.. On the safety front, the new Hyundai Santro only gets driver side airbags as standard on all variants, while dual airbags are available on the highest Asta variants. However, seat belt with pre-tensioners and ABS with EBD are standard across variants. 

Hyundai Santro Engine Specifications

Hyundai Santro

Petrol

CNG

Engine

1.1-litre petrol

1.1-litre petrol + CNG

Max Power

68 bhp @ 5500 rpm

58 bhp @ 5500 rpm

Max Torque

99 Nm @ 4500 rpm

84 Nm @ 4500 rpm

Transmission

5-Speed MT/AMT

5-Speed MT

Fuel Efficiency

20.3 kmpl

30.48 km/kg

The Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 68 bhp and 99 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed gearbox as standard. Moreover, the Santro is the first Hyundai to get the option of an AMT gearbox and it has been developed in-house. There is also a CNG option on offer where the engine will develop 59 bhp and deliver a fuel economy of 30.48 km/kg, the petrol trim offers 20.3 kmpl.

p8ebmd1o

The 2018 Hyundai Santro has been launched in India in both petrol and CNG models

Also Read: New Hyundai Santro: Top 10 Facts We Know So Far

It took Hyundai three years to develop the all-new Santro and the company has invested $100 million (over ₹ 700 crores) for the purpose. It will soon replace the Eon to become Hyundai's entry segment car which is built on the B.A. platform that couldn't be made ready to meet the stringent crash test requirements.

Also Read: Hyundai Santro vs Rivals: Spec Comparison

In the marketplace, the new Hyundai Santro will take on the Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid 1.0, Datsun Redi-Go 1.0, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and considering Hyundai's tall-boy stand, even the Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Hyundai Santro New Hyundai Santro 2018 Hyundai Santro New Santro

