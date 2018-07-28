New Hyundai i30 Fastback N To Debut At Paris Motor Show

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor is in the final stages of development of the next model to join its expanding range of high-performance cars wearing the N logo, the New i30 Fastback N. While the Hyundai i30 Fastback was introduced last year following the launch of Hyundai i30 hatchback along with the unveiling of the i30 N hot hatch and the i30 Tourer estate/station wagon. Now, Hyundai has confirmed that the i30 Fastback N will debut this year, most likely at the Paris Motor Show. While unveil is still months away, Hyundai is still testing the prototype that includes performance and durability assessments at company's technical centre at Nurburgring.

Hyundai is making sure that the performance version of the i30 is well tested before it makes to the final production stage, and for this reason, the company is putting the car under intense drills. This includes extensive assessments on a variety of road surfaces around Europe and also the famous Nordschleife circuit at the Nurburgring in Germany, where Hyundai has its own technical centre. The track and the public roads around the region are among those used to evaluate performance and durability, helping to prepare what will be the third N model, after the five-door i30 N and the Veloster N.

(New Hyundai i30 Fastback N)

Launched earlier this year, the i30 Fastback is the only five-door coupe in its segment, which extends the i30 model range. Hyundai hopes that the new i30 Fastback N takes this car to another level, enhancing the sophisticated design of the original model and combining this with the BPM-raising characteristics of its sibling five-door i30 N.

