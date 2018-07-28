New Hyundai AH2 Hatchback's Name To Be Announced In Early October

Hyundai will be announcing the name of its upcoming all-new AH2 hatchback in early October 2018. Sources in the know told us that while a date hasn't been decided yet for the name announcement, it will happen in the first week of October, which will be followed by the official launch in the mid of the month. While the new car is expected to be named as the 'Santro', the company hasn't confirmed this yet, however, Hyundai will be running a marketing campaign for the name before officially announcing it.

New Hyundai Santro ₹ 4 - 6 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

(The new generation Hyundai Santro is expected to be launched around the festive season)

Also Read: Hyundai AH2 (Santro) Launch Details Revealed; Will Get An AMT Option

It was a little over 2-year-ago, in May 2016, when Hyundai first announced its plan to revive the Santro brand name in India. A year later in 2017, the carmaker confirmed its plan to launch a new compact family car, with a tentative timeline for mid-2018 and it was widely speculated that the car will be named as the Santro. However, Hyundai is yet to confirm the name and we'll finally get to know it this October.

Advertisement

(2018 Hyundai Santro Interior)

Also Read: New Gen Hyundai Santro Interior Spied For The First Time

The company has also confirmed that the upcoming AH2 hatchback will come with optional AMT (automated manual transmission) system as well, making it the first-ever Hyundai car to get one. The engine options are also unknown, however, it's possible that the car could get the 1.0-litre engine that currently powers the Eon, which it's going to replace. Of course, there will be a 5-speed manual gearbox as well on offer.

(2018 Hyundai Santro)

Also Read: Hyundai Santro Spotted Testing In India Again

Despite several sightings of the car, there is still not much known about the design and styling of the new hatchback, courtesy of the heavy camouflage. Having said that, judging by the partially visible bits on the multiple prototype models we have seen so far in India, we were able to figure out few design elements like the signature cascading grille, sweptback headlamps, and steel wheels with hubcaps. The cabin is also expected to get a new design layout and styling. Once launched, the car will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Renault Kwid, and Tata Tiago.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.