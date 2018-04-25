New Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Ford Aspire vs Volkswagen Ameo: Specifications Comparison

The new-generation Honda Amaze is all set to be launched in India next month and the car is really starting to create a buzz in the Indian market. For the second-generation Honda Amaze, the carmaker has gone with a complete overhaul right from the basic design and silhouette to the cabin styling and features. The new Amaze also is the first car to come with a diesel CVT combination in India so there are lots of expectations from the car. The Honda Amaze needed this level of extensive update considering the heavy competition it faces from the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ford Aspire, and Volkswagen Ameo. But where does the new Amaze stand against its rivals on paper? We find out.

New Honda Amaze ₹ 6 - 8 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: New Generation Honda Amaze India Launch Details Announced

Design and Dimensions:

As opposed the earlier boot-on-hatch sub-4 metre sedans that were initially introduced to the market, carmakers are now paying more attention to the design aspect of the cars. The latest generations of the subcompact sedans come with proper proportions and styling, and among these four cars, it's the Dzire that takes the lead in terms of looks. While the Dzire comes with a rounder profile, the new Honda Amaze and the Ford Aspire come with edgy proportions. As for the Volkswagen Ameo, the car shows major resemblance to the Polo, in fact, they are very similar in dimensions as well.

Also Read: New Generation Honda Amaze Features Revealed

Honda Amaze takes a new shape with bold styling and new design

Vehicle Amaze Dzire Aspire Ameo Length 3995 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1695 mm 1735 mm 1695 mm 1682 mm Height 1501 mm 1515 mm 1525 mm 1483 mm Wheelbase 2470 mm 2450 mm 2491 mm 2470 mm

Engine Specifications:

Powertrain wise all the cars come with both petrol and diesel engine options, in both manual and automatic trims. The new Amaze carries over its 89 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine and 99 bhp 1.5-litre diesel motor, which make 110 Nm and 200 Nm of peak torque respectively. Surprisingly, the CVT-equipped diesel model makes considerably power at 89 bhp.

Also Read: New-Gen Honda Amaze: All You Need To Know

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is better as a complete package on-paper

In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with an 82 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine and 74 bhp 1.3-litre diesel engine, which develop 113 Nm and 190 Nm of peak torque respectively.

The Ford Aspire, at the same time, comes in two petrol engine options and one diesel engine version. The top-spec 1.5-litre petrol most the most powerful in the segment with over 110 bhp and 136 Nm of peak torque, while the smaller 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 87 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque. The tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, churns out 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque.

As for the Volkswagen Ameo, the car is offered in a 1.0-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel motor. While the former offers an output of 75 bhp and 95 Nm of torque, the oil burner churns out 108 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Amaze Dzire Aspire Ameo Engine Petrol Diesel MT Petrol Diesel Petrol Petrol Diesel Petrol Diesel 1.2-litre 1.5-litre 1.2-litre 1.3-litre 1.2-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1.0-litre 1.5-litre Max Power 89 bhp 99 bhp 79 bhp 82 bhp 74 bhp 87 bhp 110 bhp 99 bhp 75 bhp 108 bhp Max Torque 110 Nm 200 Nm 160 Nm 113 Nm 190 Nm 112 Nm 136 Nm 215 Nm 95 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5 MT / CVT MT CVT 5 MT / AGS 5 MT / AGS 5 MT DCT 5 MT 5 MT 5 MT / DSG Fuel Efficiency 19.5 / 19.0 kmpl 27.4 kmpl 23.8 kmpl 22 kmpl 28.4 kmpl 18.16 kmpl 17.0 kmpl 25.83 kmpl 19.44 kmpl 21.66 / 21.73 kmpl

(The Ford Aspire has the most powerful petrol engine)

Transmission:

The new Amaze is the first car in the segment to offer a CVT-equipped diesel engine, in addition to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The petrol version also gets the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 7 step CVT unit.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the only car that comes with an automated manual transmission with both petrol and diesel engines, in addition to the standard 5-speed manual unit.

The Aspire, at the same time, offers a 5-speed manual gearbox as a standard for the 1.2 petrol and 1.5 diesel, while the top-spec 1.5-petrol engine gets an automatic dual clutch transmission (DCT) as standard.

The Ameo on the other hand, offers a 5-speed manual gearbox as a standard feature for the petrol and diesel engine, while the latter also comes with the option of a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Also Read: New-Generation Honda Amaze Bookings Started

The Volkswagen Ameo comes with a DSG gearbox

Conclusion:

The Honda Amaze will be launching in India on May 16 and that is when we'll come to know the price of the car. While the car has come a long way compared to its predecessor, the competition is really tough, especially with the new Dzire that sells an average of over 22,000 units a month. So it all boils down the price of the new Amaze and if Honda gets it right, the car could really well in the market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.