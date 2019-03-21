New Honda Activa 125 Spied Testing In India

The Honda Activa is the best-selling scooter in India and collectively retails well over two lakh units every month. While the Activa 110 cc has been consistently updated and brings in the major chunk of volumes, the Activa 125 is a slow moving product in comparison with sibling Honda Grazia performing far better in sales figures. Nevertheless, it now seems Honda is working on bringing some major updates to the Activa 125 and spy shots of the test mule have now emerged online around the ARAI facility near Pune.

The updated Honda Activa is likely to come with cosmetic upgrades Honda Activa 125 63,745 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The updated Honda Activa 125 is expected to carry new features and styling to bring a fresh new look to the 125 cc scooter. Alternately, we could be looking at the updated Activa with the BS6 compliant engine being tested by the manufacturer. That said, cosmetic updates will be made to the ageing scooter, so expect to see styling changes to the front apron, side panels, as well as the LED headlamp and taillight. The tail lamp design looks identical to the current model but the grab rail is new. The instrument console has been revamped with contrast colours, larger fonts and a digital display.

With respect to power, the updated Honda Activa 125 will continue using the 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with 8.5 bhp and 10.54 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a CVT unit. The power figures are likely to remain the same, while a BS6 compliant engine could see fuel injection being added to the model. Other components remain the same with telescopic forks up front, and hydraulic shocks at the rear. The alloy wheels have been retained too with a 12-inch wheel up front and a 10-inch wheel at the rear.

The instrument cluster gets a revised design on the updated Honda Activa

The Honda Activa 125 gets drum brakes at either end, with an optional front disc brake, while CBS is standard on the scooter. Prices currently start at ₹ 59,921 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the updated version is likely to command a slight premium over the current model. The updated Honda Activa 125 is likely to arrive in the second half of 2019.

Spy Images Source: Motorbeam.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.