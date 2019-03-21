New Cars and Bikes in India

New Honda Activa 125 Spied Testing In India

The Honda Activa 125 was spotted camouflaged around the ARAI facility near Pune and is likely to get cosmetic and feature upgrades soon, while a new BS6 compliant engine a likely too.

View Photos

The Honda Activa is the best-selling scooter in India and collectively retails well over two lakh units every month. While the Activa 110 cc has been consistently updated and brings in the major chunk of volumes, the Activa 125 is a slow moving product in comparison with sibling Honda Grazia performing far better in sales figures. Nevertheless, it now seems Honda is working on bringing some major updates to the Activa 125 and spy shots of the test mule have now emerged online around the ARAI facility near Pune.

dt9287bo

The updated Honda Activa is likely to come with cosmetic upgrades

Honda Activa 125

63,745 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Activa 125

The updated Honda Activa 125 is expected to carry new features and styling to bring a fresh new look to the 125 cc scooter. Alternately, we could be looking at the updated Activa with the BS6 compliant engine being tested by the manufacturer. That said, cosmetic updates will be made to the ageing scooter, so expect to see styling changes to the front apron, side panels, as well as the LED headlamp and taillight. The tail lamp design looks identical to the current model but the grab rail is  new. The instrument console has been revamped with contrast colours, larger fonts and a digital display.

With respect to power, the updated Honda Activa 125 will continue using the 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with 8.5 bhp and 10.54 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a CVT unit. The power figures are likely to remain the same, while a BS6 compliant engine could see fuel injection being added to the model. Other components remain the same with telescopic forks up front, and hydraulic shocks at the rear. The alloy wheels have been retained too with a 12-inch wheel up front and a 10-inch wheel at the rear.

hlsqhq2

The instrument cluster gets a revised design on the updated Honda Activa

The Honda Activa 125 gets drum brakes at either end, with an optional front disc brake, while CBS is standard on the scooter. Prices currently start at ₹ 59,921 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the updated version is likely to command a slight premium over the current model. The updated Honda Activa 125 is likely to arrive in the second half of 2019.

0 Comments

Spy Images Source: Motorbeam.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 125 with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 125
Honda
Activa 125
TVS Ntorq 125
TVS
Ntorq 125
Honda Grazia
Honda
Grazia
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha
Fascino
Okinawa Praise
Okinawa
Praise
Hero Destini 125
Hero
Destini 125
Suzuki New Access 125
Suzuki
New Access 125
Honda Aviator
Honda
Aviator
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki
Access 125
Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia
SR 125
TAGS :
2019 Honda Activa 125 2019 Honda Activa Updated Honda Activa New Honda Activa New Honda Activa 125 Honda bikes Honda Scooters 125 cc Scooters

Latest News

New Honda Activa 125 Spied Testing In India
New Honda Activa 125 Spied Testing In India
AJP Group Appoints Manas Dewan As New COO, To Lead Scooter Brand Scomadi In India
AJP Group Appoints Manas Dewan As New COO, To Lead Scooter Brand Scomadi In India
2019 Hero Pleasure Spotted Undisguised
2019 Hero Pleasure Spotted Undisguised
All-New BMW 1 Series Launch Confirmed For 2019
All-New BMW 1 Series Launch Confirmed For 2019
Honda CB1000R+ Limited Edition Revealed For Global Markets
Honda CB1000R+ Limited Edition Revealed For Global Markets
Porsche 911 GT2 RS Production To Start Again
Porsche 911 GT2 RS Production To Start Again
2020 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Testing In India
2020 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Testing In India
2020 Mercedes GLC Coupe Facelift Revealed
2020 Mercedes GLC Coupe Facelift Revealed
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls Over 12,000 Bikes In The US
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls Over 12,000 Bikes In The US
Toyota And Suzuki Collaborate To Strengthen Their Alliance
Toyota And Suzuki Collaborate To Strengthen Their Alliance
10 Ways To Protect Your Car From Stains During Holi
10 Ways To Protect Your Car From Stains During Holi
2019 Volkswagen Vento Facelift Spotted Testing Again
2019 Volkswagen Vento Facelift Spotted Testing Again
Toyota To Use Maruti Suzuki's Platforms To Develop New Models
Toyota To Use Maruti Suzuki's Platforms To Develop New Models
Royal Enfield Classic & Thunderbird Range Get Optional Alloy Wheels
Royal Enfield Classic & Thunderbird Range Get Optional Alloy Wheels
2019 Datsun redi-GO Introduced With More Features
2019 Datsun redi-GO Introduced With More Features

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Honda Activa 125 Alternatives

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125
₹ 63,815 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 61,629 - 66,167 *
Okinawa Praise
Okinawa Praise
₹ 66,273 *
Hero Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
₹ 61,056 - 64,068 *
Suzuki New Access 125
Suzuki New Access 125
₹ 61,004 - 67,689 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Suzuki Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
₹ 58,908 - 66,550 *
Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
₹ 69,759 *
View More
Explore Activa 125
×
Explore Now
x
2020 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Testing In India
2020 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Testing In India
Toyota And Suzuki Collaborate To Strengthen Their Alliance
Toyota And Suzuki Collaborate To Strengthen Their Alliance
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls Over 12,000 Bikes In The US
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls Over 12,000 Bikes In The US
Honda CB1000R+ Limited Edition Revealed For Global Markets
Honda CB1000R+ Limited Edition Revealed For Global Markets
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities