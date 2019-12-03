New Hero Glamour BS6 Spotted On Test

Hero MotoCorp may be getting ready to launch an updated model of the company's bestselling 125 cc commuter motorcycle, the Hero Glamour. Spy shots of the new commuter motorcycle show a heavily camouflaged test mule, but from the looks of it, the new motorcycle looks almost production ready. The silhouette of the motorcycle on test does resemble the 125 cc Hero Glamour, and we're inclined to believe that the test mule is possibly an updated model of the same motorcycle. From the spy shots, it looks like Hero MotoCorp has given subtle updates to the design to give the new model fresh appeal. The instrument panel looks to be all-new and appears to be a full-digital unit, and the tail section has been redesigned too, with a new grab rail and LED taillight.

The engine is likely to be fuel-injected and in a slightly different state of tune to make it meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. The new BS6 Glamour will also come with similar suspension as the existing model, with a telescopic front fork and twin rear shocks. The new Glamour is likely to get integrated braking system, and there will likely be two variants on offer, one with front disc and rear drum brake setup, and the base variant with drum brakes on both wheels and IBS. Also missing is the rear tyre hugger of the current model, but at this point, we're not sure if Hero will retain the tyre hugger in the final production model.

Hero MotoCorp is currently in the process of replacing its entire product portfolio with new and improved two-wheelers which will have to comply with the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. The company has already said in a statement that it has scaled up production of BS6 models, while discontinuing the production of several BS4 models. The new Glamour will likely get a price hike of around ₹ 5,000-6,000 over the current Glamour, which is priced at at ₹ 69,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Spy Shot Courtesy: Gagan Choudhary

