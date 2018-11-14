New Hero Destini 125 Goes On Sale Across India

Hero MotoCorp has announced commencing the national retail sales of its new Hero Destini 125 scooter. The scooter officially went on sale in India last month, on October 22, at a starting price of ₹ 54,650 for the base model LX and ₹ 57,500 for the VX trim (both ex-showroom Delhi). Now, the two-wheeler manufacturer has started retailing the Hero Destini 125 across India, including major cities like - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmadabad, and Kolkata as well. The Destini 125 will be available from Wednesday, November 15, at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country.

Hero Destini 125 City-Wise Pricing:

City Price (Lx) Price (Vx) Mumbai ₹ 55,550 ₹ 58,800 Bengaluru ₹ 56,050 ₹ 58,900 Chennai ₹ 56,950 ₹ 60,200 Hyderabad ₹ 56,250 ₹ 59,500 Pune ₹ 55,550 ₹ 58,800 Ahmedabad ₹ 55,650 ₹ 58,800 Kolkata ₹ 56,950 ₹ 59,600 Delhi ₹ 54,650 ₹ 57,500

Sanjay Bhan - Head of Sales, Customer Care and Parts Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, "We are set to delight our customers by commencing the national retail sales of the Destini 125. We are confident that the Destini 125 will be a strong enabler for us in growing our presence in this category. We strategically launched the scooter during the festive period in the Delhi-NCR market and initial response has been very positive."

The Hero Destini 125 gets a smooth and torquey engine and feels effortless to ride in traffic

The Hero Destini 125 was first revealed at the 2018 Auto Expo as the Duet 125 and is based on the Duet 110 cc scooter. While both the scooter share the same underpinnings, the Destini 125 comes with new designs and styling, along with premium features marking its flagship status in the company's scooter line up. The Hero Destini 125 is also the first scooter in the market to come with the automatic start-stop system, termed i3S (ideal start stop system) by Hero MotoCorp. It's powered by a new 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The engine offers 8.7 bhp at 6750 rpm and 10.2 Nm of peak torque available at 5000 rpm and has been tweaked to offer better low-end power for higher urban usability.

The Hero Destini 125 will include Integrated Braking System (IBS), side stand indicator, service reminder, pass switch, external fuel filling and more. The VX comes with boot light, mobile charging point, chrome garnishes, cast wheels and dual tone seat covers. So far, the Destini 125 will only be available with drum brakes, but Hero officials haven't ruled out the introduction of disc brakes if there's significant customer demand for that feature.

