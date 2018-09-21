New Hero 200 cc Motorcycle Patent Leaked

Hero MotoCorp seems to have planned more products from its new 200 cc platform, which already has the Hero Xtreme 200R on sale, and the entry-level adventure bike Hero Xpulse 200, which is expected to be launched sometime in December this year. A leaked patent image shows a third bike in Hero's 200 cc platform which could quite possibly sit between the Xtreme 200R and the Xpulse. The bike in the image seems to share quite a few components with the Xpulse 200, including the stubby exhaust, fuel tank and instrument cluster. The round headlamp seems to be shared with the Xpulse as well.

There's no information on specifications yet, but it's quite likely that the new bike will share the same 200 cc single-cylinder engine of the Xtreme 200R which makes 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, and paired to a five-speed gearbox. Design-wise, the bike looks unique even though it shares a few components with its siblings. It gets a monoshock rear suspension and the tyres are chunkier. Overall, the bike looks robust and could be positioned as a rough and tough 200 cc premium commuter targeted at semi-urban markets and even Hero's export markets like Africa.

The Hero Xtreme 200 R is priced at just under ₹ 90,000 and the Xpulse is expected to cost a little more. Hero seems to be betting big on this 200-400 cc segment of motorcycles, which has seen tremendous growth in the last few years. With a street version already in showrooms, and an adventure model to be launched soon, the new model will cater to a completely different set of customers who may seek a robust motorcycle which can take on the rough, but with a design which is more muted and modest, rather than an out-and-out aggressive adventure design. This could well be a well thought-out strategy - after all, at this price point, a prospective customer may seek the best of both worlds, rather than go for a purpose-built adventure design like the Xpulse's.

(Image Source: Gaadiwaadi.com)

