New Cars and Bikes in India

New Hero 200 cc Motorcycle Patent Leaked

Patent images of a new 200 cc motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp have been leaked online.

View Photos
A leaked patent image reveals a new 200 cc bike from Hero MotoCorp

Highlights

  • Hero may be working on a new 200 cc motorcycle
  • Leaked patent image reveals details of upcoming Hero 200 cc bike
  • The new Hero motorcycle could share the engine with the Xtreme 200R

Hero MotoCorp seems to have planned more products from its new 200 cc platform, which already has the Hero Xtreme 200R on sale, and the entry-level adventure bike Hero Xpulse 200, which is expected to be launched sometime in December this year. A leaked patent image shows a third bike in Hero's 200 cc platform which could quite possibly sit between the Xtreme 200R and the Xpulse. The bike in the image seems to share quite a few components with the Xpulse 200, including the stubby exhaust, fuel tank and instrument cluster. The round headlamp seems to be shared with the Xpulse as well.

Hero

Hero Bikes

Splendor Plus

Passion Pro

HF Deluxe

HF Deluxe i3s

Glamour 125

Super Splendor

Passion Pro i3S

Glamour

Passion Xpro

Maestro Edge

Glamour Fi

Splendor iSMART 110

Xtreme Sports

Karizma ZMR

Splendor Pro

Duet

Pleasure

Xtreme 200R

HF Deluxe Eco

Achiever

HF Dawn

There's no information on specifications yet, but it's quite likely that the new bike will share the same 200 cc single-cylinder engine of the Xtreme 200R which makes 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, and paired to a five-speed gearbox. Design-wise, the bike looks unique even though it shares a few components with its siblings. It gets a monoshock rear suspension and the tyres are chunkier. Overall, the bike looks robust and could be positioned as a rough and tough 200 cc premium commuter targeted at semi-urban markets and even Hero's export markets like Africa.

Advertisement

The Hero Xtreme 200 R is priced at just under ₹ 90,000 and the Xpulse is expected to cost a little more. Hero seems to be betting big on this 200-400 cc segment of motorcycles, which has seen tremendous growth in the last few years. With a street version already in showrooms, and an adventure model to be launched soon, the new model will cater to a completely different set of customers who may seek a robust motorcycle which can take on the rough, but with a design which is more muted and modest, rather than an out-and-out aggressive adventure design. This could well be a well thought-out strategy - after all, at this price point, a prospective customer may seek the best of both worlds, rather than go for a purpose-built adventure design like the Xpulse's.

0 Comments

(Image Source: Gaadiwaadi.com)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hero Splendor Plus with Immediate Rivals

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero
Splendor Plus
TVS Radeon
TVS
Radeon
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda
CD 110 Dream
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero
HF Deluxe Eco
Mahindra Centuro Rockstar
Mahindra
Centuro Rockstar
Yamaha Saluto RX
Yamaha
Saluto RX
Bajaj Platina 100
Bajaj
Platina 100
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero
Splendor Pro
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero
HF Deluxe i3s
TVS Star City Plus
TVS
Star City Plus
TAGS :
Hero 200 cc Hero 200 cc patent image Upcoming Hero 200 cc motorcycle

Latest News

New Hero 200 cc Motorcycle Patent Leaked
New Hero 200 cc Motorcycle Patent Leaked
Cleveland CycleWerks Begins Operations In India With 2 Motorcycles; Priced From 2.23 Lakh
Cleveland CycleWerks Begins Operations In India With 2 Motorcycles; Priced From 2.23 Lakh
Skoda Kodiaq RS Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Paris Debut
Skoda Kodiaq RS Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Paris Debut
Suzuki Katana Teaser Video Released
Suzuki Katana Teaser Video Released
Indian Motorcycle Confirms Launch Of FTR 1200
Indian Motorcycle Confirms Launch Of FTR 1200
Mahindra KUV100 AMT Variant Spotted Testing
Mahindra KUV100 AMT Variant Spotted Testing
Volkswagen Reveals I.D. Buzz Cargo
Volkswagen Reveals I.D. Buzz Cargo
Aston Martin Releases Sketch Of New Hypercar Project 003
Aston Martin Releases Sketch Of New Hypercar Project 003
Peugeot Reveals e-Legend All-Electric Concept
Peugeot Reveals e-Legend All-Electric Concept
Nissan Recalls 2.4 Lakh SUVs Worldwide; India Unaffected
Nissan Recalls 2.4 Lakh SUVs Worldwide; India Unaffected
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Key Features In Detail
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift: Key Features In Detail
Toyota Sells 4 Lakh Units Of The Etios Series
Toyota Sells 4 Lakh Units Of The Etios Series
Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.75 Lakh
Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.75 Lakh
Germany To Reach Target Of 1 Million Electric Cars Later Than Planned
Germany To Reach Target Of 1 Million Electric Cars Later Than Planned
Toyota Invests In Renewable Energy To Power Future Factories, Electric Cars
Toyota Invests In Renewable Energy To Power Future Factories, Electric Cars

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,062
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED BIKE

14 Gusto Bikes

Available
Used Gusto Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 25,000
More Scooter Bikes

5 TNT 25 Bikes

Available
Used TNT 25 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1.53 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

549 Activa Bikes

Available
Used Activa Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 3,500
More Scooter Bikes

119 Bajaj V15 Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj V15 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 32,200
More Commuter Bikes

9 Achiever Bikes

Available
Used Achiever Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 54,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 GSX S1000F Bikes

Available
Used GSX S1000F Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

1 Yamaha Alba Bikes

Available
Used Yamaha Alba Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 30,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Bonneville Bikes

Available
Used Bonneville Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 2 Lakh
More Cruiser Bikes

1 Mahindra Kine Bikes

Available
Used Mahindra Kine Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 14,999
More Scooter Bikes

5 TNT 300 Bikes

Available
Used TNT 300 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1.55 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

Popular Hero Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 51,884 - 56,376 *
Hero Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
Hero HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
₹ 46,175 - 50,351 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 50,528 *
Hero Glamour 125
Hero Glamour 125
₹ 64,146 - 66,260 *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 61,186 - 62,138 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour
₹ 61,398 - 63,512 *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 58,491 - 60,605 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 53,469 - 54,949 *
Hero Glamour Fi
Hero Glamour Fi
₹ 71,229 *
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
Hero Splendor iSMART 110
₹ 59,745 *
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero Xtreme Sports
₹ 84,442 - 86,557 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.15 - 1.18 Lakh *
Hero Splendor Pro
Hero Splendor Pro
₹ 53,150 - 55,136 *
Hero Duet
Hero Duet
₹ 50,668 - 52,412 *
Hero Pleasure
Hero Pleasure
₹ 49,452 - 51,567 *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 96,075 *
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
Hero HF Deluxe Eco
₹ 51,470 *
Hero Achiever
Hero Achiever
₹ 70,383 - 72,497 *
Hero HF Dawn
Hero HF Dawn
₹ 40,493 *
View More
x
Skoda Kodiaq RS Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Paris Debut
Skoda Kodiaq RS Design Sketches Released Ahead Of Paris Debut
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Best Scooters In India 2018: Top 10 Scooty Prices, Mileage, Images
Best Scooters In India 2018: Top 10 Scooty Prices, Mileage, Images
Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.75 Lakh
Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 9.75 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities