New-Generation Volkswagen Polo: 5 Things To Know

The sixth generation Volkswagen Polo is all set to be unveiled on the 16th June 2017. The new-gen Polo has been spotted testing many a times and is slated to be coming to India as well. As far as looks are concerned, the sixth-gen Polo will have a sport a new design and be slightly bigger than the outgoing model as well. Volkswagen says that the fresh design language will be in sync with the Polo's sporty demeanour. The company has released a few teaser images of the Polo recently and the yellow colour definitely puts the cheer in the car. While we wait with bated breath for Volkswagen to take the wraps off the latest generation Polo, here are some important things you should know about the car.
Volkswagen Polo
5.8 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
- The first and the most important thing is that the new-gen Polo will now be manufactured having the versatile MQB A0 platform as its underpinning. This is the same platform, which also underpins the newly launched Volkswagen Tiguan in India. The previous generation Volkswagen Polo was built on the PQ25 platform.
- The silhouette of the car has changed. The new-gen Polo has grown bigger and the wheelbase too has increased by 90 mm, from 2,470 mm to 2,550 mm. The width has increased by a fair margin too. Of course, the car will continue to be less than 4 metres in length. The cabin will have more room than the outgoing generation of the Polo.
- As far as connectivity is concerned, the top trims of the new Polo will have a 9.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will have smartphone integration in the form on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There will be other connectivity options as well, depending on the trim level.
- As far as engine options are concerned, the new-gen Polo will have the 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine when it goes on sale in India. We might also see the sportier GT variants of the Polo in due course of time.
- The new-generation Polo will also form the basis of the new-gen Vento and the new-gen Ameo as well.
