New-Generation Volkswagen Polo: 5 Things To Know

The sixth generation Volkswagen Polo is all set to be unveiled on the 16th June 2017. The new-gen Polo has been spotted testing many a times and is slated to be coming to India as well. As far as looks are concerned, the sixth-gen Polo will have a sport a new design and be slightly bigger than the outgoing model as well. Volkswagen says that the fresh design language will be in sync with the Polo's sporty demeanour. The company has released a few teaser images of the Polo recently and the yellow colour definitely puts the cheer in the car. While we wait with bated breath for Volkswagen to take the wraps off the latest generation Polo, here are some important things you should know about the car.

Volkswagen Polo 5.8 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE