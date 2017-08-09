New-Generation Volkswagen Jetta Spied

The pictures of the seventh-generation Volkswagen Jetta are all over the Internet. The pictures surfaced in Mexico where the new-gen Jetta is being tested apparently. The current generation Jetta, has been on sale since 2011. The leaked images show that the new-gen Jetta makes use of Volkswagen's latest styling design, with a flat-ish hexagonal blacked out grille that looks really cool. The headlamps with LEDs too look sharp and go very well with the overall look of the front end of the new Jetta. The bumper too is muscular with its lines and trapezoidal housing for the fog lamps.

(New-Generation Volkswagen Jetta)

Viewed from the side, the new-gen Jetta feels as if it's a tad longer than the current Jetta model. The rear gets a plain-looking bumper with dual exhaust pipes, which emanate a sporty character. The new-gen Jetta too makes the jump from PQ35 platform to VW's versatile MQB platform which also does duty on the new-gen Polo and the recently spied Polo-based Virtus Sedan as well.

(New Generation Volkswagen Jetta)

As far as engines are concerned, the new Jetta is said to have the same engines as Tiguan, internationally. Some reports on the Internet say that the new-gen Jetta might not make it to markets which follow the right-hand drive system. So, there is every chance that the new-gen Jetta might not come to India. Although, there is no clarity on the same, at present.



Source: AutoLogia

