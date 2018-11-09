New Generation Toyota Corolla Sedan Set For Global Debut On November 16

The next generation Toyota Corolla sedan will make its global debut on November 16. While the hatchback and the wagon version of the world's most popular car has already been launched recently, the sedan will appeal to a wider audience across the world - including India. The new generation Toyota Corolla Sedan is set to take styling cues from its hatchback and wagon siblings in terms of design and will share mechanical bits too including engines and transmissions. The next generation Toyota Corolla will most likely make it to India sometime next year or in early 2020 considering the fact that the current generation has been around for a fair few years - albeit with a recent facelift.

(Toyota Corolla sedan)

The new Toyota Corolla will have a more aggressive and sportier face as compared to its predecessors with a set of edgy headlamps and an angular Toyota family look grille. Dimensions are also said to slightly grow as compared to the last generation Corolla with a longer wheelbase in order to have better interior space. The new generation Corolla is also expected to get a little sportier from the rear with a more swooping roofline and a set of aggressive tail lamps. The interior will be completely redesigned with flatter dashboard and an upright large touchscreen for the infotainment cluster. In typical Toyota Corolla style, the instrument cluster will be analogue with a blue theme.

(Toyota Corolla Sedan)

In terms of engines, the Toyota Corolla will have a 1.8-litre or 2-litre petrol engine while the diesel engine is expected to be the same 1.5-litre unit that is currently available in the car in India. Expect a CVT automatic version for the petrol along with a manual and only a manual variant for the diesel.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.