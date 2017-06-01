New Generation Suzuki Swift Scores 3 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

The new generation Suzuki Swift has been subjected to the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) and managed to receive a 3-star safety rating. The new Swift hatchback made its European debut earlier this year and is a major upgrade over its predecessor, sporting a lighter and stronger platform and more safety aids. The 3-star rating was received on the standard variant of the Swift, while the optional safety pack equipped version received a 4-star rating by the Euro NCAP.

On the standard variant, the new generation Suzuki Swift scored 83 per cent in adult occupant protection and 75 per cent in child occupant protection. The crash test concluded that the passenger compartment of the Swift remained stable in the frontal offset test. Dummy readings indicated good protection of the knees and femurs for both the driver and passenger.

The Suzuki Swift gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD among other tech as standard

In the full-width rigid barrier test, the results showed marginal protection of the chest for both the driver and the rear seat passenger. However, the protection of critical body areas was rated a good or adequate. Nevertheless, the hatchback scored maximum points in the side barrier and more severe side pole impact tests, with good protection of all critical body regions. Meanwhile, whiplash protection was concluded as good for the front passengers, and poor for the rear seat occupants.

The new Suzuki Swift also scored 69 per cent in Pedestrian protection, with the test concluding that the protection provided by the bonnet to the head of a struck pedestrian was good or adequate. The bumper scored maximum points offering good protection to the pedestrians' legs, while protection to the pelvis was good, but some weak or poor were also recorded.

The Optional pack adds AEB system on the all-new Swift

In addition, another Swift with the optional 'Radar Brake Support' option pack was tested as well and received four stars. The option pack essentially adds Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) on the car, which improved the safety levels further on the hatchback. The new Swift scored 88 per cent in adult occupant protection and 44 per cent in safety assists, while child occupant safety remained the same at 75 per cent.

The model tested was the new Suzuki Swift RHD 1.2-litre petrol, GL variant. The five-door hatchback has a kerb weight of 855 kg while the safety equipment includes dual front and side airbags, seatbelt pre-tensioners and belt load limiter. The car also gets ISOFIX child mounts for the rear seats and a seatbelt reminder as part of the standard kit.

The new generation Swift will make its India debut at the 2018 Auto Expo

While the India-spec new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will be identical, there will be key changes compared to the European version. At the outset, the model is likely to sport only dual front airbags instead of six, while features like AEB will be given a complete miss.

The all-new Swift will be arriving in India only next year with the debut slated at the 2018 Auto Expo and will draw power from the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine options. The car is expected to be a major upgrade from the outgoing model, packing in a spacious cabin, while the lighter Heartect platform should make it more fun to drive and fuel efficient as well.