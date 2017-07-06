New-Generation Nissan Leaf Global Unveil Details Revealed

The 2018 Nissan Leaf will make its world debut on 6 September, 2017 and the company says that it will have a range of 547 kilometres, which is more than twice of what its predecessor had. There are not many details available, but the company is pretty kicked about the Pro PILOT Park system. It will be the first Nissan vehicle to feature the ProPILOT Park system, which will help the drivers to park in tight spots by taking over the steering wheel. The new Leaf will be using Sonar tech and cameras to manoeuvre itself in various parking spots, be it angled, parallel, straight or so on.

(The new-gen Nissan Leaf is reported to have a range of 547 km on single charge)

The system will take controls over the accelerator, braking and steering inputs with the driver applying the brakes if necessary. Apart from being able to park itself, the ProPILOT system will also have semi-autonomous driving abilities. Nissan says that the new-gen Leaf will be its most advanced autonomous model to go up on sale. Nissans says that the idea is to offer accessible, advanced driver assistance systems on regular vehicles and make it more affordable for the public. The development of ProPILOT tech will be a part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

(The 2018 Nissan Leaf will also have ProPILOT Park tech)

Coming to the design of the new Nissan Leaf, the teaser photograph shows a rather cool looking headlamp cluster with separate pods and an LED strip as well. The overall design will be more aggressive than the model it will replace. We believe that the design elements have been inspired by the new-gen Nissan Micra, which unfortunately, is not on sale in India. The new gen Leaf will hit the roads in early 2018 after its September Debut. Nissan is aiming for EVs making for 20 per cent of its global car sales by 2020.