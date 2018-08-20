New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 31.95 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 31.95 Lakh

The Mitsubishi Outlander returns to India in an all-new avatar with a premium design language, more features, seven seats and only a petrol engine option.

View Photos

Bringing back its popular nameplate to India, Mitsubishi Motors has introduced the new generation Outlander SUV in the country. The new Mitsubishi Outlander SUV is available in a single variant and is priced at ₹ 31.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The new model gets a complete overhaul over the previous generation version that was discontinued in India in 2013, but this time too, the SUV comes to the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) with only a petrol engine underneath. The Outlander takes on the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tiguan and the likes in the segment.

Mitsubishi Outlander

36.9 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Also Read: New Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India. Check Out The Prices Here

Uttam Bose, Managing Director, Hindustan Motors Finance Corporation Limited said, "The Outlander has established itself as an outstanding product in the premium SUV segment. With its contemporary new look, the dominant toughness of Outlander has never been more appealing and we believe that it will set new benchmark in its segment."

Advertisement
Also Read: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Bookings Open in India

While the previous generation version was inspired by the Lancer Evo X design language, the new generation Mitsubishi Outlander (on sale globally since 2015) gets a more plush and premium look. The front grille is wider and more chrome rich while retaining the sleek design language. The new Outlander comes with LED powered headlamps, daytime running lights, taillights, and even fog lamps. The multi-spoke alloys look very premium and the simple yet sharp styling makes it an urban-centric offering. The new SUV is also wider and longer than the older model.

The cabin too has been completely reworked on the new generation Mitsubishi Outlander with the model getting a beige and black colour scheme, and a seven-seat layout. With the affinity towards multiple seats in the country in SUVs, the Outlander fits right in. The cabin also gets a 710-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system and a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display for controlling all the functions. The SUV also comes with dual zone climate control, electric sunroof, electric parking brake with auto hold function, auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers. The seats are upholstered in leather completing the premium look.

Also Read: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

Powering the new Mitsubishi Outlander is a 2.4-litre MIVEC petrol engine that is capable of belting out 165 bhp and 222 Nm of peak torque. The SUV is offered only with a 6-speed CVT with Multi Select 4WD system and comes with paddle-shifters. The Outlander can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 11.1 seconds.

0 Comments

With respect to safety, the Mitsubishi Outlander is loaded with all the goodies including seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ASC and Hill Start Assist. The new Outlander will come with a set of 16-inch alloy wheels which will get an ornament design, and will be standard. Moreover, the new Outlander will come in 7 exterior colours- Black Pearl, Cosmic Blue, Orient Red, White Solid, White Pearl and Titanium Grey. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mitsubishi Outlander with Immediate Rivals

Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Volvo XC40
Volvo
XC40
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong
Rexton W
TAGS :
New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander Generation Mitsubishi Outlander 2018 Generation Mitsubishi Outlander

Latest News

New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 31.95 Lakh
New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 31.95 Lakh
'Tearful' Musk Aims For $25,000 Tesla Car For The Masses
'Tearful' Musk Aims For $25,000 Tesla Car For The Masses
FCA To Manufacture Key Components For Jeep Plug-In Hybrid At Ohio Plant
FCA To Manufacture Key Components For Jeep Plug-In Hybrid At Ohio Plant
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Live Updates: Specifications, Images, Features
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Live Updates: Specifications, Images, Features
Hyundai India Announces Investment In Mobility Service Provider, Revv
Hyundai India Announces Investment In Mobility Service Provider, Revv
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: What To Expect
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: What To Expect
Dhruv Mohite Consolidates Championship Lead In Round 3 Of 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup
Dhruv Mohite Consolidates Championship Lead In Round 3 Of 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Top 10 Things You Need To Know About The Facelift
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Top 10 Things You Need To Know About The Facelift
Volvo, Eicher To Push Electric Solutions For Public Transport
Volvo, Eicher To Push Electric Solutions For Public Transport
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: Price Expectation In India
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: Price Expectation In India
Shubhomoy Ball Wins Race 2 In 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3
Shubhomoy Ball Wins Race 2 In 2018 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3
Hyundai India Donates Rs. 1 Crore Towards Kerala's Flood Relief Fund
Hyundai India Donates Rs. 1 Crore Towards Kerala's Flood Relief Fund
Investors Query Funding Costs At A Private Tesla
Investors Query Funding Costs At A Private Tesla
2019 BMW R 1250 GS And GS Adventure Details Revealed
2019 BMW R 1250 GS And GS Adventure Details Revealed
Dhruv Mohite Wins Race 1 Of Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3
Dhruv Mohite Wins Race 1 Of Volkswagen Ameo Cup Round 3

Popular Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

₹ 6.09 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

89 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

29 Scorpio Cars

Available
Used Scorpio Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.66 Lakh
More SUV Cars

131 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

108 Swift DZire Cars

Available
Used Swift DZire Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

Mitsubishi Outlander Alternatives

Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 40.75 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 30.81 - 38.39 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 30.66 - 37.43 Lakh *
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu MU-X
₹ 29.07 - 31.37 Lakh *
Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40
₹ 46.66 - 51.34 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 26.1 - 31.23 Lakh *
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong Rexton W
₹ 25.99 - 27.51 Lakh *
View More
Explore Outlander
×
Explore Now
x
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Live Updates: Specifications, Images, Features
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Live Updates: Specifications, Images, Features
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: What To Expect
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift: What To Expect
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities