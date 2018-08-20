New Generation Mitsubishi Outlander Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 31.95 Lakh

Bringing back its popular nameplate to India, Mitsubishi Motors has introduced the new generation Outlander SUV in the country. The new Mitsubishi Outlander SUV is available in a single variant and is priced at ₹ 31.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The new model gets a complete overhaul over the previous generation version that was discontinued in India in 2013, but this time too, the SUV comes to the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) with only a petrol engine underneath. The Outlander takes on the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tiguan and the likes in the segment.

Uttam Bose, Managing Director, Hindustan Motors Finance Corporation Limited said, "The Outlander has established itself as an outstanding product in the premium SUV segment. With its contemporary new look, the dominant toughness of Outlander has never been more appealing and we believe that it will set new benchmark in its segment."

Also Read: 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Bookings Open in India While the previous generation version was inspired by the Lancer Evo X design language, the new generation Mitsubishi Outlander (on sale globally since 2015) gets a more plush and premium look. The front grille is wider and more chrome rich while retaining the sleek design language. The new Outlander comes with LED powered headlamps, daytime running lights, taillights, and even fog lamps. The multi-spoke alloys look very premium and the simple yet sharp styling makes it an urban-centric offering. The new SUV is also wider and longer than the older model.

The cabin too has been completely reworked on the new generation Mitsubishi Outlander with the model getting a beige and black colour scheme, and a seven-seat layout. With the affinity towards multiple seats in the country in SUVs, the Outlander fits right in. The cabin also gets a 710-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system and a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display for controlling all the functions. The SUV also comes with dual zone climate control, electric sunroof, electric parking brake with auto hold function, auto headlamps and rain sensing wipers. The seats are upholstered in leather completing the premium look.

Powering the new Mitsubishi Outlander is a 2.4-litre MIVEC petrol engine that is capable of belting out 165 bhp and 222 Nm of peak torque. The SUV is offered only with a 6-speed CVT with Multi Select 4WD system and comes with paddle-shifters. The Outlander can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 11.1 seconds.

With respect to safety, the Mitsubishi Outlander is loaded with all the goodies including seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ASC and Hill Start Assist. The new Outlander will come with a set of 16-inch alloy wheels which will get an ornament design, and will be standard. Moreover, the new Outlander will come in 7 exterior colours- Black Pearl, Cosmic Blue, Orient Red, White Solid, White Pearl and Titanium Grey.

