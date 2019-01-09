New Cars and Bikes in India

New Generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Teased Ahead Of Launch

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is scheduled to go on sale on January 23 and will be roomier, feature rich and more powerful than its predecessor.

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets an all-new design language and bolder styling elements

The next generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is scheduled to go on sale on January 23, 2019, and ahead of its launch the automaker has posted a teaser image of the upcoming model. Maruti calls it the Big New Wagon R, which points at its increased proportions over the outgoing model. The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was already spotted sans any camouflage recently showcasing its roomier and feature rich cabin, new design and more powerful powertrain, building on the strengths of the current model. The Wagon R is one of the most consistent sellers for the manufacturer and the new generation version is expected to keep the momentum going.

Also Read: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R AMT - Interior Images Leaked

New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch : Jan 2019

97dt02l8

2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be wider and longer than the outgoing model

Maruti Suzuki hasn't showed away from the outgoing version in terms of design on the 2019 Wagon R and the model looks familiar yet fresh. A wide new grille dawns the front with bold headlamps, while the rear gets vertically stacked taillights. The bonnet is slightly larger and the C-pillar gets blacked out treatment to give the floating roof effect, a feature we've seen on recent Maruti cars. The new Wagon R will be longer and wider than its predecessor, so expect improved cabin space and cargo capacity on the new model.

Also Read: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R - Features, Engine Specs, Variants Leaked

The cabin too has seen upgrades and while it remains practical, there are plenty of changes including the new instrument console, touchscreen infotainment system and more. The dashboard gets the dual-tone treatment. The system is also likely to come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among other connectivity options.

an2r6dq4

The new Wagon R will come with a touchscreen infotainment and all-new instrument console

Also Read: 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: What We Know So Far

Amidst all the changes, the big update on the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be the new 1.2-litre petrol engine on offer. Borrowed from the Swift, the motor will be offered for the first time on the hatchback and will be available on the top trims only. The lower trims will continue using the 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series motor over the four-pot mill, while transmission choices will include the 5-speed manual and AMT units. The new car will also meet the safety regulations for India

The big new Wagon R will take on the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Datsun GO and the Renault Kwid in the segment. Prices will remain competitive but we do expect to see a marginal increase over the current version. More details on the Wagon R will be available on January 23, while deliveries are expected to start towards the end of this month.

