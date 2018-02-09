New Generation Maruti Suzuki Swift: Variants Explained

The secret is finally out and Maruti Suzuki has launched the new generation Swift in the country with prices starting at ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The hatchback gets massive upgrades in its third generation including an all-new platform, design language and features as well. The car maker has also worked on the kinks in the Swift and the new gen model offers slightly better legroom and improved boot space. For the buyer though, getting the most value for his money is what will make the new Swift a winner and that's why we explain what each variant of the hatchback has to offer.

(The Swift is available in four trims)

Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi/LDi

Keeping things basic on the entry-level variant, the Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi and LDi trims miss out on fancy features the car maker has to offer. What you get instead are only the basics including manual air-con, power and tilt steering, internally adjustable rearview mirrors, remote door lock opener and fuel lid opener. The instrument console gets amber illumination instead of white, but the gearshift indicator is available. The LXi and LDi variants now get ABS and dual airbags as standard along with ISOFIX anchorages, which is a big plus. The base trim misses out on an audio system completely.

(The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets an all-new cabin with new design elements)

Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi/VDi

The mid-level trim fares a tad bit better with full wheel covers, side turn indicator ORVMs, body coloured door handles and bumpers. The car gets most of the fancy bits including the piano black finish in parts of the cabin, chrome inserts, vanity mirror, ticket holder and more. A security alarm is also in place along with speed sensitive door lock, seat belt reminder, engine immobiliser, and Day and Night IRVM. The ca gets a 2-DIN audio system with steering mounted audio controls, AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity. There's also keyless entry, front and rear power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs and more. The V trims are available with the AMT version and also include the gearshift indicator, gear position indicator, and driver side foot rest.

(2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Prices)

Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi/ZDi

In addition to all the features from the lower trims, the ZXi/ZDi variants of the new Maruti Suzuki Swift are loaded on features including alloy wheels, leather wrapped steering wheel, reverse parking sensors, pinch guard power windows, auto climate control and electrically retractable ORVMs. The hatchback also gets front fog lamps, a rear defogger and two tweeters in addition to the four speakers. The AMT versions of the new Swift are available up to the ZXi and ZDi trims only.

(The range-topping ZXi+ and ZDi+ trims get all the bells and whistles)

Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+/ZDi+

For those looking to get all the bells and whistles, it is the range-topping ZXi+ and ZDi+ trims that look promising. The range-topping gets version gets diamond cut alloy wheels, projector lens with LED DRLs, as well as the auto headlamps with follow me home function. The + trims are the only ones to get the SmartPlay infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

