New Cars and Bikes in India

New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch Details Revealed

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is larger than the current generation which will make it more spacious in the rear two rows.

View Photos
The new gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is longer than its predecessor

The new generation of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV is all set to be launched in India on November 21, 2018. This will be the company's second new generation model this year - the first one being the Swift. The Ertiga has been selling at an average of 4500 units a month and the this when it's almost 6 years old. The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be sold through the standard Arena network of dealers and will not be a Nexa product. The new Ertiga will replace the current version of the MPV but the current generation model will continue to be made exclusively for the fleet markets in India and will carry the 'Tour' nomenclature just like the older Dzire does. 

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

7.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Also Read: New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Caught Testing

The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is larger than the current generation which will make it more spacious in the rear two rows. The new Ertiga is based on the same Heartect platform that underpins the likes of the new Swift and Dzire so expect the MPV to shed a considerable amount of weight and at the same time comes with a stronger and rigid body.

maruti suzuki ertiga new petrol engine

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is likely to get a new petrol engine  

The new Ertiga is also expected to longer at 4,395 mm, wider at 1,735 mm, and taller at 1,690 mm. The wheelbase, however, remains unchanged at 2,740 mm while the ground clearance has been reduced to 180 mm.

Up front, the Ertiga will come with a larger chrome grille with chrome detailing, new projector headlamps, new bumpers, new foglamps, and black C-shaped cladding. The new Ertiga looks much nicer with the new waistline going upwards along with subtle character lines. The MPV comes with a pair of new electrically operable ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights, nicer-looking alloy wheels, and chrome handles. The biggest visual change, however, is the new rear section that comes with all-new Volvo-like LED taillamps design, high-mounted LED stop lamp, a new, sculpted tailgate and a new rear bumper.

maruti suzuki ertiga features

Expect the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to come with a whole bunch of features 

0 Comments

The top-spec model is expected to get features like - Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, automatic climate control, reverse camera with rear parking sensors, keyless entry, start-stop button, ventilated cup/can holder, USB charging ports, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and multiple storage compartments among others. Like most Maruti products, the new Ertiga will also get dual airbags and ABS as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Maruti Suzuki Ertiga with Immediate Rivals

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki
Ertiga
ICML Extreme
ICML
Extreme
Tata Sumo
Tata
Sumo
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra
Supro
Renault Lodgy
Renault
Lodgy
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra
Xylo
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra
Marazzo
TAGS :
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga auto-model-ertiga

Latest News

2019 Kawasaki Z650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.29 Lakh
2019 Kawasaki Z650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 5.29 Lakh
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch Details Revealed
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga India Launch Details Revealed
Suzuki Plans To Invest In A New Manufacturing Plant By 2021
Suzuki Plans To Invest In A New Manufacturing Plant By 2021
Ducati Test Rider Alessandro Valia Sets New BIC Track Record
Ducati Test Rider Alessandro Valia Sets New BIC Track Record
Chelsea FC's Didier Drogba To Be The Face Of Yokohama's Drive For More Campaign
Chelsea FC's Didier Drogba To Be The Face Of Yokohama's Drive For More Campaign
KYMCO, Twenty Two Motors Join Hands To Make Electric Scooters In India
KYMCO, Twenty Two Motors Join Hands To Make Electric Scooters In India
2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked
2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked
Production Ready Tata Harrier Leaked Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
Production Ready Tata Harrier Leaked Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
Tata Harrier Bookings Open
Tata Harrier Bookings Open
MG Motors To Begin Operations With 45 Dealerships In India
MG Motors To Begin Operations With 45 Dealerships In India
2018 Hyundai Santro: Green Asta Variant Interior Pictures Leaked
2018 Hyundai Santro: Green Asta Variant Interior Pictures Leaked
2019 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.68 Lakh
2019 Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.68 Lakh
MG Motor's SUV To Come With 75 Per Cent Localisation At The Time Of The Launch
MG Motor's SUV To Come With 75 Per Cent Localisation At The Time Of The Launch
MG Motor To Launch Electric SUV In India By 2020
MG Motor To Launch Electric SUV In India By 2020
New Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler To Come To India In 2020
New Norton 650 Atlas Scrambler To Come To India In 2020

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Alternatives

ICML Extreme
ICML Extreme
₹ 7.12 - 10.44 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 7.45 - 9.68 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.16 - 5.77 Lakh *
Renault Lodgy
Renault Lodgy
₹ 9.36 - 13.82 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 10.18 - 13.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
View More
Explore Ertiga
×
Explore Now
x
2018 Hyundai Santro: Green Asta Variant Interior Pictures Leaked
2018 Hyundai Santro: Green Asta Variant Interior Pictures Leaked
2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked
2018 Hyundai Santro Sportz AMT: Interior Pictures Leaked
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
TVS Radeon is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
TVS Radeon is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities