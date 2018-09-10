New Cars and Bikes in India

New Generation Lexus ES300h Unveiled In India

Lexus has already launched the new 7th generation ES in the 300h or hybrid only spec a few weeks ago in India through a soft launch, this time around, the automaker has officially showcased the car for the first time in the country.

Lexus has already launched the new 7th generation ES in the hybrid only spec a few weeks ago.

The Lexus ES range is the entry level sedan range for the Japanese luxury automaker in India. While Lexus has already launched the new 7th generation ES in the 300h or hybrid only spec a few weeks ago in India through a soft launch, this time around, the automaker has officially showcased the car for the first time in the country. Taking inspiration from the larger Lexus LS 500h and improving on the design bits from the 6th generation, the new Lexus ES showcases a very typically flamboyant design language. Incidentally, with the sedan making its debut globally just a few months ago, India is one of the earlier markets in the world to get this luxury sedan. Prices start at ₹ 59.13 lakh (ex-showroom).

Lexus ES

The Lexus ES300h is based on a brand new platform that is larger than its predecessor. The car is now 66mm longer, 5mm lower and 45 mm wider than its predecessors and gets a 50mm longer wheelbase too. The new platform also brings about new styling with an even larger and more chrome festooned grille along with distinct slashes on either side of the bumper giving it a very sporty appearance. There will also be an F-Sport model offered on the car for the first time ever.

n55hm7rg

(2019 Lexus ES300h)

Under the bonnet, the Lexus ES300h comes with a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder motor that is mated to a hybrid powertrain. The combined horsepower is rathed at 215 bhp, 15 more than its predecessor. The powertrain is mated to an 8-speed gearbox. As the ES in India is available only with a hybrid power train, fuel economy is rated at an impressive 22.37 kmpl. The ES300h is also Euro 6 compliant. In terms of safety, the ES300h gets 10 airbags and a host of electronic passive driver aids.

tab6urb

(2019 Lexus ES300h)

