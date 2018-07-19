The next generation Lexus ES 300h made its global debut in April this year at the Beijing Motor Show and Lexus India has now introduced the sedan in the country, priced at ₹ 59.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The all-new generation model replaces its predecessor globally and is underpinned by an all-new platform underneath, while the design and features have massively improved over the current version. The new ES is more spacious as well. The 2019 Lexus ES is the third vehicle in the 'Future Chapter of Lexus' that started with the LC coupe and LS sedan.

Speaking on the 2019 LS 300h launch, Lexus India - Chairman, N Raja said, "The Lexus ES has undoubtedly been one of our most well-loved vehicles, and this new generation model builds on its strengths to offer a driving experience that is as powerful and exciting, as it is elegant and sophisticated. The launch of the all new Lexus ES 300h is a reiteration of our commitment to crafting vehicles with enhanced excitement, passion and innovation; and this car will continue to offer our guests a wide range of options, each crafted consciously, and designed exquisitely to meet their exacting standards of excellence."

(The 2019 Lexus ES gets a more driver centric cabin, albeit with added legroom)

The 2019 Lexus ES 300h is based on the company's Global Architecture - K (GA-K) platform, which is a derivative of parent company Toyota's TNGA platform. The new platform has made way for additional flexibility in design with the new spindle grille growing in size up front, while the slim LED headlamps with the distinctive L-shaped clusters give the sedan a distinctive look. At the rear, the sedan sports a chiselled profile with the sharp lines and the wraparound LED taillights look distinctive.

The 2019 Lexus ES is 66 mm longer, 5 mm lower and 45 mm wider than the outgoing model, while the wheels have been pushed closer to the corners thanks to a 50 mm longer wheelbase and wider tracks front and rear. The car rides on 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. The cargo space too has been increased with 454 litres of space now available.

(The new Lexus ES will take on the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and the likes)

The interior has been designed inspired from the Lexus Future Interior Concept that aims towards a driver-centric cockpit. The new generation ES 300h gets a 7-inch LCD control panel and display that have moved closer to the driver, which made for extra passenger space. The new platform has also made way for an extended legroom of 998.6 mm, thanks to the longer wheelbase.

With respect to features, the 2019 Lexus ES 300h comes with a host of features including console mounted climate and audio controls along with adjustable and heated semi-aniline seats. The car also comes with 17 speaker Mark Levinson Pure Play system as part of the kit. The sedan also comes with a 12.3-inch Electro Multi-Vision (EMV) system, wireless charging, and multiple driving modes.

(The 2019 Lexus ES 300h is powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid engine)

Power on the 2019 Lexus ES 300h comes from the 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that is combined with the automaker's new fourth-generation Lexus Hybrid Drive System. The new Euro 6 compliant motor churns out a combined 215 bhp of maximum power and returns a fuel efficiency figure of 22.37 kmpl.

Other active and passive safety features include 10 airbags, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, and Anti-theft system with break-in and tilt sensors. The car is available in a number of paint options including Black, Chateau and Topaz Brown. The cabin is finished in rich cream, while there are wood trim interior options to choose from. The new Lexus ES 300h takes on the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and the Jaguar XE in the segment.

