New-Generation Jeep Wrangler To Be Unveiled in November

The new-generation Jeep Wrangler has been spotted testing a multiple times with all details and photographs of the interior as well. Also, new photographs have emerged which show the SUV with no cladding or covers. These pics from the company's plant in Ohio, USA, show that the new-gen Jeep Wrangler will no doubt have a similar design and look as the current gen Jeep Wrangler but get a few distinguishing changes such as a fresh crease along the sides, new air vents on the front fenders and new door handles. The windshield will now be foldable and the front bumper will be slightly bigger well.

Image Source: JLWranglerforums.com) (New-Generation Jeep Wrangler:

The interior of the new-gen Wrangler too will get updates in the form of a new touchscreen infotainment system (Jeep's UConnect infotainment system, heated steering wheel, heated seats, a two-zone climate control and a start-stop system as well. There will be other new features as well, but Jeep will reveal them once the SUV is officially unveiled.

As far as engines are concerned, the new-gen Jeep Wrangler will have three engine options. These are a 3.6-litre V6, a 2.0-litre engine and a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel. Customers will have a choice of the old 6-speed manual transmission and a new 8-speed automatic transmission. Also, the new-gen Wrangler might have an electrically powered soft-top. As far as off-road prowess concerned, Jeep says that the new Wrangler will continue to be a formidable off-roader.

(2018 Jeep Wrangler - Interior)

Reports on the Internet suggest that the new-gen Jeep Wrangler will be unveiled at the 2017 LA Motor Show which will be held in November 2017.

