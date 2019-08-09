New Generation Jeep Wrangler India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features

American automaker, Jeep will launch the fourth generation Wrangler SUV in India later today. The hardcore off-roader enjoys a legendary status in the 4x4 segment and the new generation version improves the SUV in many ways including comfort, technology and off-road prowess. The new gen Jeep Wrangler offering will be coming to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is likely to be offered in both two-door and four-door variants. The more interesting bit is likely to be the availability of the Rubicon variant with the Moab exterior package on offer.

The new generation Jeep Wrangler gets a host of visual upgrades including the traditional seven slat grille with the circular headlamps and LED DRL strips on either side. The SUV gets new LED taillights and a tailgate mounted spare tyre, while retaining the butch and boxy appearance. The cabin also gets a host of changes including the new 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch TFT LED display, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, TPMS and a push-button start.

The new generation Jeep Wrangler comes with four engines globally. There's the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol with 270 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque; a 3.6-litre V6 petrol unit churning out 285 bhp and 353 Nm of torque; a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel unit producing 197 bhp and 450 Nm of torque and a 3.0-litre V6 diesel unit belting out 240 bhp and 570 Nm of torque. For India though, Jeep is likely to put focus on the petrol options initially. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed auto, with the latter likely to come to India first.

The new generation Jeep Wrangler does not have a direct rival in India but for a price tag around Rs. 60-65 lakh (ex-showroom), it will take on the Land Rover Discovery Sport and a host of other rather tame SUVs.