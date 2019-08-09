New Generation Jeep Wrangler India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features

Catch all the Live Updates from the new generation Jeep Wrangler India launch Here:

Sameer Contractor By Sameer Contractor
New Generation Jeep Wrangler India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specifications, Images, Features View Photos
The new generation Jeep Wrangler will come to India as a CBU

American automaker, Jeep will launch the fourth generation Wrangler SUV in India later today. The hardcore off-roader enjoys a legendary status in the 4x4 segment and the new generation version improves the SUV in many ways including comfort, technology and off-road prowess. The new gen Jeep Wrangler offering will be coming to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is likely to be offered in both two-door and four-door variants. The more interesting bit is likely to be the availability of the Rubicon variant with the Moab exterior package on offer.

The new generation Jeep Wrangler gets a host of visual upgrades including the traditional seven slat grille with the circular headlamps and LED DRL strips on either side. The SUV gets new LED taillights and a tailgate mounted spare tyre, while retaining the butch and boxy appearance. The cabin also gets a host of changes including the new 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch TFT LED display, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, TPMS and a push-button start.

The new generation Jeep Wrangler comes with four engines globally. There's the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol with 270 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque; a 3.6-litre V6 petrol unit churning out 285 bhp and 353 Nm of torque; a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel unit producing 197 bhp and 450 Nm of torque and a 3.0-litre V6 diesel unit belting out 240 bhp and 570 Nm of torque. For India though, Jeep is likely to put focus on the petrol options initially. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed auto, with the latter likely to come to India first.

The new generation Jeep Wrangler does not have a direct rival in India but for a price tag around Rs. 60-65 lakh (ex-showroom), it will take on the Land Rover Discovery Sport and a host of other rather tame SUVs.

Aug 9, 2019
New Generation Jeep Wrangler Launch - New Design

The new generation Jeep Wrangler also gets a redesigned front bumper that is now swept backward around the edges. The fog lamps too are integrated in the bumper and look more elegant than the predecessor.

It still remains functional with two recovery hooks on the bumper.

Aug 9, 2019
New Generation Jeep Wrangler Launch - New Design

The new generation Jeep Wrangler may not look dramatically different from its predecessor and that's great for the iconic design language. It certainly looks modern with a host of carefully tweaked styling changes.

Key design traits on the new Wrangler remain the same including the seven slat grille that now bend inwards to accommodate the big and circular headlamps. These units too get a new look that integrate circular LED DRLs, in addition to the horizontal daytime running lights that have been mounted on the front fenders, just below the turn signals.

The overall front too is more upright on the new version with a sculpted bonnet that adds to the imposing look that the Wrangler commands on road. 

Aug 9, 2019
Hello and welcome to the Launch Updates of the new generation Jeep Wrangler.

The all-new SUV made its global debut in 2017 and comes with a history of ruling the roads that have no tarmac.

The Jeep Wrangler was one of the first offerings when the brand made its way to India in 2016, and the all-new version brings more functionality, features, comfort and off-road prowess over its predecessor.

The new generation Jeep Wrangler will be launched later today and that's when we will receive all the details on the pricing, availability and specifications for India.

We are at the launch event, so stay tuned to this space for all the updated, LIVE!