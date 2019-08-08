New Generation Hyundai i10 Official Sketches Released For Europe

The 2020 Hyundai i10 for Europe will sport tweaks to the design differentiating it from the Indian model

Hyundai Motor unveiled the next generation Grand i10 Nios for the Indian market earlier this week, and now the manufacturer has released the first official sketch of the European-spec version. To be badged as just the Hyundai i10 globally, the new generation model will make its public debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Compared to the Indian model, the Euro-spec version is expected to boast of additional features, while the sketch also reveals a few cosmetic changes as well.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will go on sale on August 20, 2019. Pre-bookings are open

The new generation Hyundai i10 will continue to remain the automaker's smallest car in Europe and the sketch looks quite pleasing with its sporty stance. The overall design is quite similar to the Indian model including the wide cascading grille, while the daytime running lights are now integrated in the grille, much like the current generation version for Europe. The bumper is likely to be redesigned compared to the Indian version and will sport triangular air intakes. Hyundai says that the new gen i10 gets an X-shaped C-pillar, which is the automaker's way of describing the floating roof treatment. At the rear, expect to see squared taillights and a new bumper design on the hatchback.

Although not revealed, the cabin on the 2020 Hyundai i10 is likely to be identical to the Indian version. This includes a simiplistic layout with a large touchscreen infotainment system that integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, twin pod cluster with MID unit, auto climate control, and several segment first features including wireless charging, reverse camera and more. The European-spec model will also come with additional safety aids including driver attention warning, lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist and more.

The Euro-spec new generation i10 is likely to get a similar cabin layout as the Indian version

The current generation Hyundai i10 for Europe is offered with 1.0-litre petrol, 1.0-litre LPG and 1.25-litre petrol engines, which are paired with a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission. The car is likely to continue with the same engines with the next generation that could see an increment in power and efficiency figures.

The 2020 Hyundai i10 will be fully revealed in September and that's when we will get complete details on the vehicle. India, meanwhile, is all set for the launch of the new generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios on August 20, and pre-bookings for the car have already begun. With the production spec model already revealed, the car looks promising as it will take on the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Nissan Micra, Volkswagen Polo and the likes in the segment.

