New-Generation Hyundai Creta Design Sketches Revealed

Hyundai has revealed the design sketches of the next-generation Creta ahead of its 2020 Auto Expo debut and we have to admit that the compact SUV looks absolutely stunning, at least in the sketches. Having said that, we still need to wait to see how the production-spec car looks, given that Hyundai's last launch, the Aura subcompact sedan turned out to be a lot different than what appeared in the sketches. The car has also been spotted testing several times in India and it will be bigger in dimensions than thee outgoing model, being heavily inspired from the ix25 which was unveiled in China last year.

The wheelbase may have increased just marginally as the new car has fairly large overhangs. It adorns Hyundai's latest design language- Sensuous Sportiness which we first saw on the Palisade full-size SUV and Sonata sedan and then on the Hyundai Venue. The Creta looks bolder and beefier than the current model and has a dominating face. The defining elements here are the massive cascade grille, slim indicator lights atop and the distinct vertical DRL signature surrounding the projector beam headlamps. It is further complemented with the tall bumper that sports sturdy looking skid plates. The profile is relatable but looks a little bulkier for a compact SUV, especially with the squared fenders which undermine the wheels and revised LED taillights conjoined with the sleek light bar help to embellish the look even more.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta will be bigger in dimensions than the outgoing model.

The new Creta will come with a heavily updated cabin as well, featuring larger 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment and is likely to feature Hyundai's Blue Link connected car app. The car will also get a new flat-bottom steering wheel, newly designed dashboard and updated seats and upholstery. The car is expected to sport a 6-airbag top-spec across engines, though side impact protection, dual airbags, ABS (anti-lock brakes) and EBD (electronic brake force distribution) is expected to be standard. Some top trims will also sport a sunroof - along with an inbuilt air purifier, power-adjustable front seats, and Blue Link connected car services.

As we already know, Kia and Hyundai are sister companies and the next-generation Creta will share its platform and powertrain with the Seltos. So, expect the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine to make its way in the Creta as well.

