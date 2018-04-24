New Generation Honda Amaze Features Revealed

Honda tasted success with the Amaze subcompact sedan when it launched the car back in 2013. With more than 90 per cent localisation content, the Amaze was a strong contender in the segment and in fact remained so even as fresh introductions were made. At the Auto Expo 2018, Japanese car maker finally showcased the new generation of the car and mind you it was a world premiere. The car has been primarily designed in Thailand, but with inputs from Honda Cars India's engineering team. The Amaze will share the new platform with the upcoming Honda Brio as well. The good news is that Honda car dealers have already started taking bookings for the new-gen Amaze. Interested buyers will have to pay a token amount of ₹ 21,000 to make the bookings.

The car is all set to launch in May 2018 and there's a lot that's new and yes, we're talking about features and a lot more. To begin with, there's a big change in terms of design. The face of the new-gen Amaze has been inspired from the Accord, with a fresh new grille, newly designed headlamp cluster and it also gets an LED position light. It gets a new, bolder bumper as well. The silhouette of the car too has changed, getting a slightly lowered roof-line in order to make it more aerodynamic.

But the biggest change however is in the feature list and that's where the Honda Amaze will differ when compared to its rivals. It will come with rear parking sensors, rear camera, and a new set of alloy wheels. The cabin too is all new and we'll see the new-gen Amaze come with the Digipad 2.0 and it will come with Apple CarPlay as also Android Auto. There's a multi-function steering wheel too as also automatic climate control.

The Amaze will also come with cruise control and on the petrol automatic there will be paddle shifters on offer. Adding to the convenience is a Push button Start/Stop button. Honda only showcased the petrol version of the car which comes with the same 1.2-litre engine remains unchanged and comes with 87 bhp under its hood. However, the 1.5-litre diesel engine will also be on offer when the car is officially launched. However, we expect the engine get some fine tuning to offer better fuel efficiency and maybe even a little bit of more power. The transmission options will include the 5-speed manual gearbox that will come as standard for both petrol and diesel models and the CVT option on the diesel and petrol as well.

