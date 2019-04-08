New Generation BMW Z4 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 64.90 Lakh

Having teased its new convertible weeks ago, BMW India has finally launched the much awaited new-generation Z4 Roadster in the country. Prices for the 2019 BMW Z4 Roadster start at ₹ 64.90 lakh for the sDrive20i variant, while the M40i is priced at ₹ 78.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The all-new offering bring back the Z4 nameplate to India and has been developed in collaboration with Toyota. In fact, the new Z4 shares its engine with the all-new Toyota Supra that was revealed last year. The BMW convertible comes as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and bookings are open at the automaker's dealerships pan India.

Also Read: BMW India Shows 19 Per Cent Sales Growth In Q1 2019

New BMW Z4 ₹ 1 Crore - 90 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster will compete against the Porsche 718 Boxster and the Audi TT

Speaking on the launch of the new Z4 Roadster, BMW Group India President (act.), Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels said, “BMW has a rich history of roadsters that have stood out as icons of pure driving pleasure. The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster is our brand-new addition to BMW's long history of engrossing roadsters. With dynamic proportions, emotional design and thrilling sportiness, this open-top two-seater takes the classic roadster into the world of tomorrow. When the roof opens, there are no limits to driving pleasure in the all-new BMW Z4 Roadster.”

The 2019 BMW Z4 Roadster is in its sixth generation and brings back the nameplate to India

The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster gets an evolutionary styling over the previous generation model, and is actually similar to the Z4 concept that was showcased a couple of years ago. The model gets the wide kidney grille up front that grabs all the attention, while the headlamps get the smoked finish and the LED treatment. The bumper gets larger air intakes with the fog lamps neatly integrated in the design. The convertible rides on 18-inch or 19-inch alloys, while the rear gets wraparound LED taillights that look sharp with the gloss black finished bumper and twin exhaust tips. The new Z4 looks aggressive and certainly proper eye candy that will grab a lot of attention on the road. BMW says the new Z4 Roadster can be further spruced up visually with the Sport Line or M Sport Package on the sDrive20i that add a sportier appearance to the convertible.

Also Read: BMW India Introduces New Lower Cost Service Packages Across Range

The all-new Z4 Roadster gets 50:50 weight distribution like all BMWs

The new BMW Z4 Roadster is available in two engine variants. The Z4 sDrive20i uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 194 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds. The more powerful and feature loaded Z4 M40i is powered by the 3.0-litre petrol motor tuned for 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The M40i can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. Both engines are paired with the 8-speed Steptronic Sport Transmission. Like all BMW models, the Z4 Roadster too gets 50:50 weight distribution for optimum drive with power sent only to the rear wheels.

The cabin on the new Z4 Roadster is a familiar affair sharing the design with other BMW models. The massive 10.3-inch multimedia display takes prominence in the centre, while a 12.3-inch digital display replaces the conventional instrument console. The two-door also comes with two-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, ambient lighting and more. The M40i also gets a 364 watt Harman Kardon system and a Head Up Display (HUD).

The 2019 BMW Z4 Roadster is being brought to India as a CBU

On the safety front, the Z4 Roadster is loaded with pedestrian detection, emergency braking, rear collision warning, lane departure warning and cross traffic alert. The convertible also gets an auto parking feature and adaptive cruise control.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.