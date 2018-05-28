New Generation BMW X5 Teased Ahead Of Launch

The new generation BMW X5 is all set for its world debut as the German carmaker has started to tease the new SUV since last week. While the debut is later this year at the Paris Motor Show, it seems the company does not want to leave any stone unturned with the new generation BMW X5 as it was recently spotted being put through its paces from polar circle down to South Africa. The prototype of the new BMW X5 is tested on the most varied terrain and in all the world's climate zones. The new generation BMW X5 will also make it to the Indian shores most likely by next year.

(The new generation BMW X5 is based on the new CLAR platform)

The new generation BMW X5 is undergoing varied testing program as part of its series development process, as the prototypes of the new BMW X5 goes through some of the world's most demanding climates. Moreover, the company is making sure that the new X5 is capable enough to take on any road conditions. Based on a completely new platform, the new BMW X5 underpins the new generation 5 Series and also the new generation 7 Series for that matter.

Moreover, BMW has introduced new suspension and chassis systems on the new X5, which are available for the first time in a BMW X model. The new off-road package offers a combination of highest-level ride comfort on the road and the possibility of changing the vehicle setup at the press of a button to suit the conditions of driving off the beaten track perfectly. The company claims that the new BMW X5 has the perfect powertrain and suspension setup for snow, sand, rocks or even gravel roads.

(BMW might introduce a mild-hybrid version later)

On the inside, the new generation BMW X5 gets the new digital instrument cluster, sourced from the new 5 Series and also the 7 Series. It also gets a wider infotainment display and ton of buttons to fidget with. Moreover, the new platform has allowed BMW to pull out some extra space on the inside for the passengers.

At heart, the new generation BMW X5 will continue with the same engine option in both petrol and diesel version. Moreover, reports also suggest that a mild-hybrid version might be in the cards as well thanks to the new CLAR platform.

