New-Generation BMW S1000RR Spotted Testing

Recently, a test mule of the BMW S1000RR was spotted testing somewhere in Germany. The bike was said to carry a lot of updates and was expected to be the new-generation bike. The new spyshots of the new-generation BMW S1000RR surfaced on the internet and they say a lot about how the new S1000RR will look like and what kind of equipment will it carry. With the new Ducati V4 superbike launch on the anvil, BMW has already started work on upping the ante. Let's have a look at what these spyshots have to reveal.

(2019 BMW S1000RR)

First and foremost, BMW has done away with the asymmetrical headlamps and the test mule is seen having two round lamps instead. Frankly, we liked the previous setup as it gave an aggressive demeanour to the current S1000RR and created a distinct image of it. With the twin LED projector headlamps and the central air intake, it looks like just another superbike. The indicators too are now mounted on the rear-view mirrors. A closer look at the spyshots also reveals that the bike has seen a reduction in size. It looks more compact, with a shorter tail-piece and a tail-lamps and rear indicators integrated into the same LED bulbs. The rear sub-frame is tubular now and is brand new as well.



Also Read: BMW S1000RR spotted testing

The other big change is the new instrumentation console, which is a high-definition TFT screen. Along with showing every possible detail and adjustment, it might also offer smartphone connectivity. Reports also mention that BMW will offer satellite navigation.

(2019 BMW S1000RR)

While there is no word on exact specifications, the pictures show that BMW has played around with the motor and lot of components such as the water pump, crankcase, cylinder heads etc. are new. There might also be a counter-rotating crank in order to make it agile around a racetrack. The engine is expected to make above 205 bhp and also meet Euro V emission norms. Needless to say, it will lso make its way to the BMW S1000R naked bike and the BMW S1000XR sport tourer. Other cycle parts such as the swingarm and the rear shock absorber are new units as well. The rear monoshock is now more upright and set rear instead of the earlier forward leaning spring shock. The frame still makes use of metal alloy and is not of carbon-fibre, which comes as a surprise. Nonetheless, we expect the new-gen BMW S1000RR to be an absolute hoot. Not that it is not one, now!

The bike will be unveiled sometime next year and be launched as 2019 model. Cannot wait for this to hit the roads.



(Source: Motorcyclenews.com)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.