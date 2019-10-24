The 2020 Audi A6 has finally made its way to India with prices starting at ₹ 54.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The eighth generation Audi A6 is a completely new model with revamped styling, improved interior with more space at the rear and a host of new tech on offer. The new A6 has been introduced only with a petrol heart in the country, as part of Volkswagen's decision to move away from diesel engines globally. That being said, a diesel engine could be introduced later based on the demand. The Audi A6 takes on a number of offerings in the mid-size luxury sedan segment including the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Volvo S90 and the Jaguar XF.

The all-new Audi A6 gets an evolutionary design language that looks sharper than ever. The car sports a large single-frame grille up front with horizontal chrome slats and new angular LED headlamps. The bonnet gets new muscular lines for a strong impression, while the long wheelbase makes for a stately look on the sedan. There are new dual-tone alloy wheels on offer on the 2020 A6 while the rear sports new LED taillights that are connected by a chrome strip.

This is the 8th generation of the A6 and it borrows design cues from the A7 and A8

Inside, the new generation Audi A6 gets a completely revamped cabin including the twin touch infotainment screen, virtual cockpit instrument cluster, four-zone auto climate control, panoramic sunroof, lighting package and the new MMI infotainment interface. The cabin is covered in leather and piano black trims, premium wood inserts along with aluminium accents. On the safety front, the car comes with eight airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors as well as 360-degree camera. There's also electronic stability program, traction control, electric parking with auto-hold function.

Under the hood, the 2020 Audi A6 draws power from the 2.0-litre TFSI petrol motor that develops 240 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine BS6 compliant and is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The car is capable of hitting a top speed of 250 kmph, while 0-100 comes up in 6.8 seconds. Audi claims fuel consumption of 14.11 kmpl on the car. A BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel could be introduced later on the sedan.

