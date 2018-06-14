New-Gen Volvo S60 To Get Polestar's Performance Pack

The 'Polestar Engineered' performance pack will only be offered on the top-spec trim of the S60

Volvo is all set to unveil the new-generation S60 sedan in USA next week at its newest manufacturing facility in Charleston, South Carolina. The new plant will only manufacture the new-generation Volvo S60. Volvo is among the few manufacturers who are betting big on electric and electrified vehicles and keeping that in mind, the company has announced that it will offer a new performance pack for the S60. But it will offer this option only on the top-spec T8 twin engine hybrid model.

The performance pack, called 'Polestar Engineered' will get uprated brakes, wheels, suspension and the engine control unit as well. The performance pack has been designed by Polestar, which is Volvo's electric vehicles wing.

"Electric cars are our future," said Hakan Samuelsson, President and CEO at Volvo Cars. "Today starts a new era of Volvo electrified models enhanced by Polestar's performance engineering prowess. This strategy is firmly grounded in our shared belief in an electric future for the car industry."

The 'Polestar Engineered' package on the new-gen S60 will include lightweight alloy wheels, golden brake callipers, Polestar emblems, black chrome exhaust pipes along with golden seat-belts. Additionally, the package will also include upgraded suspension from Ohlins which have dual-flow valve that allows the springs and dampers to stiffen up. The strut bar along with the shock absorber design is the same as on the Polestar 1 performance car.

Lastly, a re-map of the ECU increases the electrified T8 twin engine's output from 400 bhp to 415 bhp. The torque output too increases from 640 Nm to 670 Nm. The ECU re-map also betters the gear selection when driving at high speeds.

