New-Gen Volkswagen Polo Based Sedan; Images Leaked

What you see here are the leaked images of the Volkswagen Virtus, a sedan based on the new-generation Volkswagen Polo. Like the Polo and Vento on sale in India, the new-gen Polo and Virtus too have the same front-end. The rear of course is different, with wheelbase becoming longer by 5 mm and the rear door being slightly bigger. The styling at the rear takes its cues from other premium offerings from the Volkswagen Group. The rear looks pretty decent with wraparound tail lamps along with a chrome garnish at the bottom of the rear bumper.

The leaked image of the interior shows that the Virtus too will get the new-gen Polo's dual screen setup on the dashboard with the overall layout remaining the same as well. There will be a 10.2-inch TFT instrumentation screen along with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

(Volkswagen Virtus Leaked Images)

Similar to the new-gen Polo, the Virtus is also expected to be made on VW's versatile MQB A0 platform. The MQB platform is one of the most flexible platforms with provisions for making all sorts of body-types including small cars, sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs etc. The VW Group intends to reduce the number of platforms across its various companies so that the economies of scale could be increased. The engine options on offer should be the same as on the new-gen Polo. The direct rivals of the Volkswagen Virtus will be the new-gen Hyundai Verna, Suzuki Ciaz and the Honda City.

(Volkswagen Virtus Leaked Images)





The new Volkswagen Polo will be coming to India in a couple of years or so, so the only way the Virtus (Vento) coming to India will be after the Polo launches. Which means there could a solid wait before we get the Virtus in India. As it is, there is no timeline on the new-gen Polo launch in India either.

