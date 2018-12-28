New-Gen Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Toyota is all set to launch the new-generation of the Camry in India on January 18, 2019. The new Toyota Camry will be the eight generation of the car globally and the 4thgeneration for the entry level luxury sedan in the country. The company released a teaser video of the car which runs with the ‘Coming Soon' tag. The new Camry will be available with only the hybrid powertrain though and that's made very clear in the video. The new Toyota Camry gets an all-new bodystyle and it makes it look sleeker. The typical evolved design from Toyota bodes well with the new look for the Camry.

Also Read: Next-Gen Toyota Camry Spotted Testing In India

Toyota Camry 43.54 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The new Toyota Camry gets an all-new bodystyle and it makes it look sleeker

The teaser video also shows off the blue accents on the badging, showcasing the hybrid leanings. From what we can see, the Camry will come with a set of larger wheels and a blacked out roof. The new Camry is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (GA-K) platform that is also found on the Lexus ES sedan in India. Under the hood the Camry gets a 2.5-litre, four cylinder petrol engine mated to a front wheel drive layout. The engine makes 174 bhp and 221 Nm but of course, being a hybrid, is mated to a 116 bhp electric motor. The total power rating on the new Camry will be 205 bhp.

2019 Toyota Camry will come with a host of premium features and a hybrid powertrain

The Camry also gets a major upgrade in terms of the interior. The car now gets a larger touchscreen display, a new heads up display and a new infotainment system too and we expect it to come with Android Auto and Apple Carplay too. The new Camry will also get a little more space in the back seat and just like the last generation, it will also get a set of reclining rear seats.

On launch, the Camry will go up against the likes of the Honda Accord Hybrid and even the Skoda Superb.



For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.