New-Gen Suzuki Jimny Japan Prices Leaked

The Suzuki Jimny is priced in Japan at JPY 1,458,000 (Rs. 9.02 lakh) for the base model Jimny XG, going up to JPY 2,019,600 (Rs. 12,49 lakh) for the top-end Jimny Sierra JC variant.

The new-gen Suzuki Jimny will be making its official debut next month on July 5

Highlights

  • New Suzuki Jimny will get 2 model options - Jimny and Jimny Sierra
  • Prices for the Jimny prices start at JPY 1,458,000 (Rs. 9.02 lakh)
  • Jimny's engine options include - 666 cc turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre petrol

The Japan prices for the new-generation 2018 Suzuki Jimny SUV have leaked online ahead of the small 4x4's official launch. Set to be available in two model options - Jimny and Jimny Sierra, the prices start from JPY 1,458,000 ( ₹ 9.02 lakh) for the base model Jimny XG, going up to JPY 2,019,600 ( ₹ 12,49 lakh) for the top-end Jimny Sierra JC variant. Suzuki has already showcased the car to a select group of people and it was just early this month that Suzuki released the images of the new-gen Jimny, however, an official debut is slated to happen next month on July 5, in Japan.

suzuki jimny price leaked

(Suzuki Jimny will come in 3 variants and the Jimny Sierra will come in 2 variants leaked)

Also Read: 2018 Suzuki Jimny Dealer Dispatches Commence In Japan

As revealed by the newly leaked pricing sheet, the new-gen Suzuki Jimny 4WD will be offered in three variants - XG, XL, and XC, which are further classified in six iterations based on the 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission. Similarly, the Jimny Sierra is available in two variants - JL and JC, which will be available in four iterations. All-Wheel Drive (AWD) is standard across the variant list.

Visually, the Jimny and the Jimny Sierra comes with a boxy design and square window's and flared wheel arches. The SUV comes with the Jimny's signature five-slot grille with retro-style round headlamps and heavy-duty front bumper with mesh grille airdam and round foglamps. The top-end model of the SUV offers a set of sporty twin-five-spoke alloy wheels while the rear comes with bumper-mounted horizontal taillamps and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Also Read: Suzuki Jimny Brochure Leaked, More Details Revealed

2019 suzuki jimny

(2019 Suzuki Jimny comes in two models - Jimny and Jimny Sierra)

The cabin, at the same time, comes with a touchscreen infotainment system high and a dashboard design that borrows cues from the new-gen Swift and the Ignis hatchbacks. The Jimny offers features like multi-functional steering wheel, auto climate control, push-button start and much more. However, Suzuki is yet to reveal the official features list of the Jimny, which will provide more details, with regards to, its variant-wise offerings.

2019 suzuki jimny

(The 2019 Suzuki Jimny gets a redesigned cabin)

Under the hood, the 2019 Suzuki Jimny will come with the 0.66-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol engine, while the top-end Jimny Sierra version will receive the 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine. Both these engines will come mated to either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission. The new Jimny will also come equipped with Suzuki's Allgrip Pro 4x4 system for improved off-road abilities.

As of now there is no confirmation whether Suzuki plans to launch the Jimny in India or not, however we had told you that India could act as a production hub for domestic and export markets. If that does happen, there is good chance the Jimny could be considered for India.

0 Comments

Source: FerD/Facebook

