New-Gen Suzuki Jimny Japan Prices Leaked

The new-gen Suzuki Jimny will be making its official debut next month on July 5

The Japan prices for the new-generation 2018 Suzuki Jimny SUV have leaked online ahead of the small 4x4's official launch. Set to be available in two model options - Jimny and Jimny Sierra, the prices start from JPY 1,458,000 ( ₹ 9.02 lakh) for the base model Jimny XG, going up to JPY 2,019,600 ( ₹ 12,49 lakh) for the top-end Jimny Sierra JC variant. Suzuki has already showcased the car to a select group of people and it was just early this month that Suzuki released the images of the new-gen Jimny, however, an official debut is slated to happen next month on July 5, in Japan.

(Suzuki Jimny will come in 3 variants and the Jimny Sierra will come in 2 variants leaked)

Also Read: 2018 Suzuki Jimny Dealer Dispatches Commence In Japan

As revealed by the newly leaked pricing sheet, the new-gen Suzuki Jimny 4WD will be offered in three variants - XG, XL, and XC, which are further classified in six iterations based on the 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission. Similarly, the Jimny Sierra is available in two variants - JL and JC, which will be available in four iterations. All-Wheel Drive (AWD) is standard across the variant list.

Visually, the Jimny and the Jimny Sierra comes with a boxy design and square window's and flared wheel arches. The SUV comes with the Jimny's signature five-slot grille with retro-style round headlamps and heavy-duty front bumper with mesh grille airdam and round foglamps. The top-end model of the SUV offers a set of sporty twin-five-spoke alloy wheels while the rear comes with bumper-mounted horizontal taillamps and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Advertisement

Also Read: Suzuki Jimny Brochure Leaked, More Details Revealed

(2019 Suzuki Jimny comes in two models - Jimny and Jimny Sierra)

The cabin, at the same time, comes with a touchscreen infotainment system high and a dashboard design that borrows cues from the new-gen Swift and the Ignis hatchbacks. The Jimny offers features like multi-functional steering wheel, auto climate control, push-button start and much more. However, Suzuki is yet to reveal the official features list of the Jimny, which will provide more details, with regards to, its variant-wise offerings.

(The 2019 Suzuki Jimny gets a redesigned cabin)

Under the hood, the 2019 Suzuki Jimny will come with the 0.66-litre turbocharged, three-cylinder petrol engine, while the top-end Jimny Sierra version will receive the 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine. Both these engines will come mated to either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission. The new Jimny will also come equipped with Suzuki's Allgrip Pro 4x4 system for improved off-road abilities.

As of now there is no confirmation whether Suzuki plans to launch the Jimny in India or not, however we had told you that India could act as a production hub for domestic and export markets. If that does happen, there is good chance the Jimny could be considered for India.

Source: FerD/Facebook

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.