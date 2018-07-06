New-Gen Suzuki Jimny And Jimny Sierra Launched In Japan

Suzuki has finally launched the long-anticipated fourth-generation Jimny in Japan. As revealed by some of the leaked brochures from last month, the small 4x4 will be available in two model options - a Kie-spec Jimny and a bigger and better equipped Jimny Sierra. While the former is exclusive to the Japanese market, Jimny Sierra will be sold in other markets, but as just 'Jimny'. While the Suzuki Jimny is priced in Japan from JPY 14,58,000 to JPY 19,06,200 ( ₹ 9.06 lakh - ₹ 11.85 lakh), the Jimny Sierra is priced in the range of JPY 17,60,400 to JPY 20,62,800 JPY ( ₹ 10.94 lakh - ₹ 12.82 lakh) respectively.

In terms of dimension, the Suzuki Jimny measures 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, and 1,725 in height, while offering a ground clearance of 205 mm. In comparison, the Jimny Sierra is bigger in all aspects, measuring 3,550 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, and 1,730 mm height, along with a ground clearance of 210 mm. Both the models get the same wheelbase of 2,250 mm.

Suzuki Jimny is smaller than the Jimny Sierra and will only be sold in Japan

Both the SUVs are three-door models and share the visual cues as well, featuring the same round headlamps, five-slot grille, heavy-duty bumpers and black exterior treatment, and tailgate-mounted spare. The Jimny Sierra, in particular, comes with black flared wheel arches, giving it's a much more imposing look. The Jimny will come in a bunch of both single tone and of dual tone options Jungle Green, Medium Gray, Blue Ish Black Pearl, Silky Silver Metallic, Spare White, Pure White Pearl, Kinetic Yellow (dual tone), Chiffon Ivory (dual tone), Blyisque Blue Metallic (dual tone).

Suzuki Jimny and Jimny Sierra get the same wheelbase and cabin design

The new Suzuki Jimny will also get a new cabin with all black interior and a well-equipped dashboard where the centre stage is taken by a larger SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system. The centre aircon vents are similar to the ones seen in the Ignis, while the automatic climate control, steering and few other bits have been carried over from the new Swift. Other features include keyless entry, engine start-stop button, automatic headlamps which will be offered in the top-spec models. Other safety features include Hill hold and descent control, 6 airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), Tyre pressure monitoring system and more.

Both the Suzuki Jimny and the Jimny Sierra get Suzuki's Allgrip Pro AWD system

Powering the new Suzuki Jimny will be a 658 cc, 3-cylinder, petrol engine that offers a maximum of 64 bhp and develops a peak torque of 96 Nm. The Suzuki Jimny Sierra, on the other hand, will get the new 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of churning out over 100 bhp and develop a peak torque of 130 Nm. Suzuki will be exporting only the latter to the export markets and it's the same motor that is also set to power the Indonesia-spec new-gen Suzuki Ertiga. Both the petrol engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed automatic transmission. Suzuki's Allgrip Pro AWD system is offered as standard.

After Japan, Europe appears to be next in line to get the new-gen Jimny and the carmaker has already revealed the specifications of the Euro-spec Jimny and it's largely identical to the Jimny Sierra. There is no word about an India launch howeve we had mentioned earlier that Suzuki might consider using India as an export hub for right-hand-drive (RHD) markets. If that happens, the Jimny might very well launch in India as well.

