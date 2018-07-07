New Gen Suzuki Jimny: All You Need To Know

Suzuki finally took the wraps of the new generation Suzuki Jimny for the European market and we must say, the fluorescent colour looks really good on it. The smaller sibling of the Suzuki Gypsy, the Jimny is a result of the company's 4WD technology, and is one the most authentic off-roader that is now only small but also lightweight. While the last generation of the Jimny came almost two decades back, the new generation Suzuki Jimny pays tribute to the company's nearly 50 years of history.

Will it come to India? Well we do hope it comes, as there is huge public interest in the 2019 Suzuki Jimny, but the company has made no announcements to launch it here as of now. However, we tell you everything there is to know about the new generation Suzuki Jimny.

(The Jimny gets a 658 cc, 3-cylinder, petrol, while the Jimny Sierra gets a 1.5-litre 4-cyl petrol)

All You Need To Know About 2019 Suzuki Jimny

The 2019 Suzuki Jimny maintains its square body, while the upright A-pillars and flat clamshell bonnet has its own visual appeal. The dipped driver and passenger window lines expand visibility from the side windows, while the front grille is simple and black, highlighting the round signature headlamps.

You get 15-inch dark-metallic alloy wheels to enhance its road presence. Moreover, the drip rails on the roof edges prevents water ingress into the cabin when opening or closing a door, while the wheel arch extensions and side sill covers protecting the body from stone chips. The rear lamps gathered on the bumper gives a simplistic design and also contributes to a wider rear door opening.

(Suzuki Jimny is smaller than the Jimny Sierra and will only be sold in Japan) Advertisement

The Suzuki Jimny will come in two versions, a Suzuki Jimny that will be exclusive for the Japan market, while the fully loaded Suzuki Jimny Sierra will retail in other global markets. The Jimny will be 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width, and 1,725 in height, with a ground clearance of 205 mm. The Jimny Sierra, on the other hand, measures a good 3,550 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width, 1,730 mm height and a higher ground clearance of 210 mm. Wheelbase for both the models remains at 2,250 mm.

On the inside you get black interiors, while the cabin has horizontal lines defined by the instrument panel, vertical lines for the meter cluster and a 7-inch infrared touchscreen.

(Suzuki Jimny and Jimny Sierra get the same wheelbase and cabin design)

The Jimny has a boot storage space of 377 litres, more than 53 litres than its previous model. Flat all the way across, the quarter trims and seats have been designed to increase storage width, while the rear seats and luggage room floor are coated with plastic for easy dirt/stain removal.

Built on the ladder frame structure, the new Suzuki Jimny will come in two engine options. The Jimny will come with a 658 cc, 3-cylinder, petrol engine that offers a maximum of 64 bhp and develops a peak torque of 96 Nm. The Jimny Sierra features a 1.5-litre K15B, four-cylinder, petrol engine churning out 100 bhp of max power and 130 Nm of peak torque.

Both the engines will come coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed automatic transmission. The company also offers the Allgrip Pro AWD system as standard.

(The Jimny features a part-time 4WD system with low range transfer gear, which can be easily switched from 2H (2WD-high gear), 4H (4WD-high gear) and 4L (4WD-low gear) modes by a shift lever)

The Suzuki Jimny features a part-time 4WD system with low range transfer gear, which can be easily switched from 2H (2WD-high gear), 4H (4WD-high gear) and 4L (4WD-low gear) modes by a shift lever directly connected to the transfer gear.

In terms of safety features, the Jimny will come with dual sensor brake support (DSBS), lane departure warning, weaving alert function and high beam assist.

(Suzuki Jimny gets 2 new colours - Kinetic Yellow and Jungle Green)

In Japan, the 2019 Suzuki Jimny will retail at JPY 14,58,000 ( ₹ 9.06 lakh) - JPY 19,06,200 ( ₹ 11.85 lakh), while the Jimny Sierra is priced between JPY 17,60,400 ( ₹ 10.94 lakh) - JPY 20,62,800 JPY ( ₹ 12.82 lakh). In India, we expect the Jimny to cost between ₹ 8 lakh - ₹ 11 lakh.

