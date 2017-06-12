New-Gen Renault Duster To Be Unveiled In June; Public Debut At Frankfurt

The upcoming 2017 Renault Duster, which is retailed as Dacia Duster in Europe, will be unveiled on the 22nd of June, 2017. Apparently, Renault's sister brand Dacia will unveil the second-generation Duster SUV at a special event in Paris, while the car will make its official debut later in September, at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. It is believed that the new-generation Duster could be built on Renault-Nissan's new CMF-B platform, but we can only be sure once the SUV is officially unveiled.

The outgoing Renault Duster a.k.a. Dacia Duster is built on the B0/Logan platform, which also underpins the upcoming Renault Kaptur that is expected to the launched in India this year. The new-gen Duster, on the other hand, is likely to be launched only in the second half of 2018. This is considering the fact that it was only last year that Renault India launched a mid-life facelift of the car with some major updates. Upgrading to the CMF-B platform also means that the new Duster will get improved hardware and an increased price tag.

The new Renault Duster is expected to be more feature-rich and stylish

Judging by the recent spy images of the car, the new Renault Duster, both in terms of design outline and the dimensions, seems to remain unchanged. But all the heavy camouflage and disguise also indicate that the new Duster will get improved styling cues and a host of new features like - projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, new front and rear bumper and more. Similarly, the changes made to the cabin of the new Renault or Dacia Duster still remain unknown but we do expect to see equally upgraded interior with several new comfort features. Also, considering Renault's growing interest towards occupant safety, we also expect to see features like airbags, ABS and electronic stability control (ESC) come as part of standard equipment. We do hope the India-bound model is also safer considering the poor performance of the outgoing Duster at the Global NCAP crash test.

There are speculations that the new Duster might also get a 7-seater version along with the regular 5-seater version. While there is still no official word that confirms these reports, if at all Renault or Dacia decides to bring out a 7-seater model, we do not expect to see it anytime before late 2019. Under the hood, the new Duster might come with an upgraded 1.6-litre diesel engine which will offer a bump in power and be more efficient and clean as well. There may be an option of a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine as well.

Source: Autoalgerie