New-Gen Renault Duster Spotted Testing

Renault has been testing the new-generation Duster for a while now. And from what we hear, Renault will launch the new-gen Duster which has been code-named HJD, in late 2018 or early 2019. Some reports suggest that the new-gen Duster will be built on the Renault-Nissan's CMF-B platform while a few other reports suggest that it will continue to use the current B0/Logan platform, albeit with minor modifications. Renault might also offer the Duster in the B0/Logan platform in developing markets and use the CMF-B platform for developed markets. The overall design and list of features will remain more or less similar. Renault employs a similar strategy for the Kaptur (mainly for developing markets) and the Captur (for developed markets).

(New Generation Renault Duster Spyshot)

Looking at the camouflaged photos, one can see that the sheet metal on the bonnet has some different cuts and the headlamp clusters look to be slightly flatter than the ones on the current model. Also, the grille seems to carry a few tweaks here and there. The new-gen Duster will also get a few revisions to the interior and gets extra features as well. The biggest speculation with regards to the new-gen Duster is that it might get a 7-seater version as well, along with the regular 5-seater version. The 7-seater model might make its debut in 2019. Of course, there is no concrete evidence suggesting this, except for some sketchy reports. But looking at the way the rear windscreen and the quarter glasses have been covered with psychedelic camouflage, the idea of a 7-seater Duster doesn't sound too illogical. The Duster gets a massive boot, which can be used to fit in the seats at rear.

(New Generation Renault Duster Spyshot)

As far as engines are concerned, the new-gen Duster might see new 1.6-litre diesel engines being used, which will offer a bump in power and be more efficient and clean as well. There may be an option of a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine as well.