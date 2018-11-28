New-Gen Porsche 911 Revealed; Bookings Open In India

Porsche has revealed the eighth generation of the 911 at the L.A. Auto Show. The exterior design is completely new and emphasises the leap in performance for the 911 internally coded as 992. The new 911 gets significantly wider wheel housings arch over the 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels. The rear end is now the same width across all models, highlighting the slimline centre section. At the front, the body is 45 mm wider and it also gets electrical pop-out handles in the doors. The bonnet with a pronounced recess evokes the design of the first 911 generations. At the rear, all models feature a wider, variable-position rear spoiler and the seamless, elegant light strip. Apart from the front and rear sections, the entire outer shell is now made from aluminium.

Under the hood is the turbocharged flat-six engine of the 911 Carrera S and 911 Carrera 4S which now produces 444 bhp. There are 30 more horses on offer compared to the previous generation. Both 911 models beat the four-second mark for acceleration from zero to 100 kmph: the rear-wheel-drive 911 Carrera S needs 3.7 seconds and the 911 Carrera 4S, with all-wheel drive, just 3.6 seconds. This makes both cars 0.4 seconds faster than their predecessors. The optional Sport Chrono Package reduces the sprint by a further 0.2 seconds. The top speed has been measured at 308 kmph for the 911 Carrera S and 306 kmph for the all-wheel-drive version.

The Porsche 911 gets a 10.9 inches touchscreen infotainment system

The power is delivered by a newly developed eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (dual-clutch transmission). Additional highlights include new assistance systems, such as the Porsche Wet mode to make driving even safer and even Night Vision Assist with thermal imaging camera.

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds

The completely new interior sees clear and straight lines of the dashboard with recessed instruments, inspired by the 911 models from the 1970s. Alongside the central rev counter, two thin, frameless displays supply information to the driver. The centre screen of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) is now 10.9 inches, and can be operated without distraction thanks to the new interior design. In terms of digitalisation, the 911 takes the next step into the future with permanent connectivity as well as new functions and services. The standard PCM features include navigation as well as Porsche Connect Plus.

The Porsche 911 features a wider, variable-position rear spoiler and the seamless, elegant light strip

The 911 Carrera S and 4S models are available for order now in India. First deliveries are expected mid next year.

