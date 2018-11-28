New Cars and Bikes in India

New-Gen Porsche 911 Revealed; Bookings Open In India

The 911 Carrera S and 4S models are available for order now in India. First deliveries are expected mid next year.

View Photos
This is the 8th generation of the Porsche 911

Porsche has revealed the eighth generation of the 911 at the L.A. Auto Show. The exterior design is completely new and emphasises the leap in performance for the 911 internally coded as 992. The new 911 gets significantly wider wheel housings arch over the 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels. The rear end is now the same width across all models, highlighting the slimline centre section. At the front, the body is 45 mm wider and it also gets electrical pop-out handles in the doors. The bonnet with a pronounced recess evokes the design of the first 911 generations. At the rear, all models feature a wider, variable-position rear spoiler and the seamless, elegant light strip. Apart from the front and rear sections, the entire outer shell is now made from aluminium.

prptafr

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S comes with new driver assistance features

Porsche

Porsche Cars

Cayenne

718 Boxster

911

Macan

Panamera

718 Cayman

Under the hood is the turbocharged flat-six engine of the 911 Carrera S and 911 Carrera 4S which now produces 444 bhp. There are 30 more horses on offer compared to the previous generation. Both 911 models beat the four-second mark for acceleration from zero to 100 kmph: the rear-wheel-drive 911 Carrera S needs 3.7 seconds and the 911 Carrera 4S, with all-wheel drive, just 3.6 seconds. This makes both cars 0.4 seconds faster than their predecessors. The optional Sport Chrono Package reduces the sprint by a further 0.2 seconds. The top speed has been measured at 308 kmph for the 911 Carrera S and 306 kmph for the all-wheel-drive version.

vd9hk1to

The Porsche 911 gets a 10.9 inches touchscreen infotainment system 

The power is delivered by a newly developed eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (dual-clutch transmission). Additional highlights include new assistance systems, such as the Porsche Wet mode to make driving even safer and even Night Vision Assist with thermal imaging camera.

1l5jcan

The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds

The completely new interior sees clear and straight lines of the dashboard with recessed instruments, inspired by the 911 models from the 1970s. Alongside the central rev counter, two thin, frameless displays supply information to the driver. The centre screen of the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) is now 10.9 inches, and can be operated without distraction thanks to the new interior design. In terms of digitalisation, the 911 takes the next step into the future with permanent connectivity as well as new functions and services. The standard PCM features include navigation as well as Porsche Connect Plus.

10k8e54o

The Porsche 911 features a wider, variable-position rear spoiler and the seamless, elegant light strip

0 Comments

The 911 Carrera S and 4S models are available for order now in India. First deliveries are expected mid next year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Porsche Cayenne with Immediate Rivals

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche
Cayenne
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota
Land Cruiser
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover
Range Rover Sport
Maserati Levante
Maserati
Levante
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Mercedes-AMG
GLA 45
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep
Grand Cherokee
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover
Discovery
Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover
Range Rover
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar
F-Pace
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz
GLE-Class
TAGS :
2020 Porsche 911 992 Porsche 911 Porsche 911 Carrera S Porsche 911 Carrera Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

Latest News

Triumph Motorcycles Completes 5 Years In India
Triumph Motorcycles Completes 5 Years In India
Sun Mobility And Sun Mobility Partner For Battery Technology
Sun Mobility And Sun Mobility Partner For Battery Technology
New-Gen Porsche 911 Revealed; Bookings Open In India
New-Gen Porsche 911 Revealed; Bookings Open In India
EV Motors Launches Its First Public Charging Outlet In Delhi-NCR
EV Motors Launches Its First Public Charging Outlet In Delhi-NCR
Audi e-Tron GT Teased Ahead Of Reveal At LA AutoShow
Audi e-Tron GT Teased Ahead Of Reveal At LA AutoShow
Delhi Government Proposes To Have 25% Of All Vehicles Go Electric By 2023
Delhi Government Proposes To Have 25% Of All Vehicles Go Electric By 2023
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2019
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2019
Audi Completes First Test Of Its Autonomous Flying Taxi
Audi Completes First Test Of Its Autonomous Flying Taxi
General Motors May Close 5 Major Production Plants In North America
General Motors May Close 5 Major Production Plants In North America
Mahindra S201 Production Name To Be Announced In December
Mahindra S201 Production Name To Be Announced In December
Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition To End V-Twin Ducati Superbikes
Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition To End V-Twin Ducati Superbikes
Audi e-Tron GT Concept Teased Ahead Of LA Auto Show Debut
Audi e-Tron GT Concept Teased Ahead Of LA Auto Show Debut
New Tata Harrier To Come With Multiple Driving Modes
New Tata Harrier To Come With Multiple Driving Modes
Triumph Moto2 Engine Output Announced
Triumph Moto2 Engine Output Announced
Ural Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept
Ural Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept

Popular Cars

7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Porsche Cars

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
₹ 1.39 - 2.24 Crore *
Porsche 718 Boxster
Porsche 718 Boxster
₹ 1.05 Crore *
Porsche 911
Porsche 911
₹ 1.79 - 4.54 Crore *
Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan
₹ 93.77 Lakh - 1.59 Crore *
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera
₹ 2.29 - 2.44 Crore *
Porsche 718 Cayman
Porsche 718 Cayman
₹ 1.01 Crore *
View More
x
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2019
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2019
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
KTM 125 Duke Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 1.18 Lakh
KTM 125 Duke Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 1.18 Lakh
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities