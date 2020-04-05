New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLS Listed On The Company's India Website

The upcoming new generation Mercedes-Benz GLS luxury SUV has been listed on the company's official India website. Slated to be launched in India later this year, the company is currently trying to gather interest through its website and has stated on the website that the new GLS is coming soon. While we were expecting to see the SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo, Mercedes-Benz India did not have it on display, which means new GLS will make its India debut only at the time of its launch.

New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLS has been listed on the website as 'Coming Soon'

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV now offers more space, more comfort, and more luxury. Most importantly, in addition to cosmetic changes and feature upgrades, the new GLS, for the first time comes in a 6-seater option with two luxury individual seats for the second row, and it also gets the latest generation driver assistance system. The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS has also grown in size, as it is now 77 mm longer and 22 mm wider and comes with a 60 mm longer wheelbase, which has aided in offering more cabin space, especially for the second-row passengers.

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV now offers more space, more comfort, and more luxury

Visually, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS comes with a bold octagonal grille, along with Multibeam LED headlamps as standard, featuring a total of 112 LEDs per headlamp and daytime running lights with three LED segments. The SUV also gets a chrome-plated under-guard in the front apron with large air inlet grille and the bonnet comes with two power domes. At the rear, the SUV comes with two-piece LED taillamps with a three-dimensional pattern, a simple-looking rear bumper with underbody cladding, silver skid plate, and dual exhaust mufflers with chrome bezels.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS now also gets a 6-seat configuration with individual seats in the second row

Inside, Mercedes-Benz has combined the comfort of an S-Class luxury saloon with the robustly progressive detailing of an SUV. The dashboard features a large single unit touchscreen display with split screens for the infotainment system and an instrument cluster. The SUV gets Mercedes' latest-gen MBUX system with rear-seat entertainment as well, featuring two 11.6-inch displays for movie, music and internet enjoyment. The SUV comes with heated seat function, and 5-zone climate control which comes as standard in the UK, this is in addition to a new Carwash function, which enables the car to be prepared for entry into a carwash with a single press of a button.

Mercedes-Benz GLS gets air suspension, as well as E-Active Body Control, which was introduced in the new GLE

While globally the SUV gets powerful six and eight-cylinder petrol engines with integrated starter-generator and EQ Boost and pair of diesel engines, the specs for the India-spec model is yet to be revealed. However, India will get the GLS 400 d 330 bhp and 700 Nm torque, in addition to a powerful petrol version. Mercedes will also offer the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, along with the AIRMATIC air suspension system with Adaptive Damping System Plus fitted as standard.

