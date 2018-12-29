New Cars and Bikes in India

New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spotted Sans Camouflage

The India-spec new-gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R looks completely different from the Japanese-spec Wagon R. The car is slated to be launched on January 23, 2018.

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets an all-new design language and bolder styling elements

Images of a production-ready 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R have recently surfaced online, and this time around, for the first time, the car has been spotted in its undisguised avatar. The images clearly indicate that the India-spec Wagon R will not look anything like the Japanese spec Wagon R, which was revealed in 2017. However, the car has come a long way from the outgoing Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, and now features an all-new design language and bolder styling elements. The car is slated to be launched in India on January 23, 2019.

New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will come with an all-new design language with new styling elements

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

4.55 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Visually, the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R looks all new, especially the profile and the rear section of the car. While the car still carries its boxy proportions, we see some nicely formed character lines, and a floating roof design, which has now become Maruti's new signature. However, this particular car, which appears to be a lower variant, doesn't come with alloy wheels, and considering the price segment, we might not find it in the production model as well.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki's Electric Wagon R Prototype Spotted Testing

New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets a new rear section with vertical LED taillamps

The rear section has also changed and we now see larger, vertically stacked taillamps which might also come with LED elements. Similar to the outgoing model, there is a chrome applique on the tailgate, which will possibly come with the Wagon R badging. The face is also all-new, featuring a new grille, new headlamps with halogen lights, and a new bumper with a wide central airdam and a pair of trapezoidal cut-outs for foglamps.

Also Read: Updated Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spied Testing In India

While we do not get to see the cabin of the car in these images, we expect to see a slightly upmarket interior, with features like a touchscreen infotainment system for the top spec variant along with inbuilt navigation. Other offerings could include rear parking sensors, a rearview parking camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new Wagon R will also be more spacious as compared to the outgoing model, which will be a big plus point for 'first family car' buyers in India.

Powertrain wise, we expect Maruti Suzuki will continue to offer the 1-litre 3-cylinder, K10 engine that powers the current-gen Wagon R. We also expect the new Wagon R to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox with an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox and a CNG option as well. Competition will come from the likes of the all-new Hyundai Santro and the Tata Tiago.

Image Source: GaadiWaadi

Image Source: GaadiWaadi

New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spotted Sans Camouflage
