New-Gen Land Rover Discovery's India Launch Details Revealed

The fifth generation Land Rover Discovery SUV, a crucial product for the Tata-Owned British marque, will be launched in India in October. Land Rover first launched the Discovery SUV in 1989 and became the first major SUV brand to introduce seven seats. The second generation model was launched in 1998, followed by the third generation car in 2004 and finally, the outgoing fourth generation in 2010. Overall 1.2 million units of the Land Rover Discovery have been sold over 27 years. The latest iteration of the iconic nameplate is based on the Discovery Vision Concept that was showcased at the 2014 New York Auto Show. The production model of the new Discovery SUV finally broke cover near in Solihull, UK last year in September before making its world debut at the 2016 Paris Motor Show.

Land Rover Discovery was first launched in 1989

The full-sized, three-row, seven-seat SUV benefits from Land Rover's light full-size SUV architecture and promises unmatched comfort and adaptability. Lighter, faster, and more capable than its predecessor, the new-gen Land Rover Discovery sheds 480 kgs. And as mentioned in our new Land Rover Discovery review, the SUV's aluminium monocoque ensures that this is the stiffest and the lightest Discovery yet. The new model departs from the model's characteristic square shape and sports a curvier design that incorporates the carmaker's new family look.

Inside, the SUV gets new materials, dual tones, high quality materials, and impeccable finish. The cabin is roomier and appears more luxurious. It also features the Intelligent Seat Fold technology that allows passengers to reconfigure the second- and third-row seats with controls at the rear of the vehicle, the central touchscreen, and even remotely via a smartphone app as part of the InControl Touch Pro Services. Other key provisions include the InControl Touch Pro infotainment system, 14-speaker Meridian digital surround system, four 12V charging points, etc..

The new Land Rover Discovery gets Terrain Progress Control as standard

Moving on to powertrain - India will get the Si6 and TDV6 trims from the new Discovery range. The supercharged petrol 3.0-litre V6, the Si6, develops 335 bhp and provides 450Nm of maximum torque. Whereas the six-cylinder diesel Td6 delivers 254 bhp and peak torque of 600Nm.

The new Land Rover Discovery will undoubtedly come bearing a heavy price tag when it arrives in India later this year. And as far as its competition goes, its primary rival will be the Audi Q7.