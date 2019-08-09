New-Gen Jeep Wrangler: What To Expect

The new 2019 Jeep Wrangler is all set to be launched in India today, over a year after making its global debut. In addition to the new design and styling, along with the host of new and updated features, this time, the new Wrangler will come in both 3-door and 5-Door Wrangler Unlimited option. Back in 2016, when Jeep began its India operations, the company only launched the Wrangler Unlimited, and ever since, enthusiasts have been waiting for the 3-Door Wrangler model.

Here's What To Expect From The 2019 Jeep Wrangler:

Design and Styling:

The new Jeep Wrangler will now also come in 3-door format

The new Jeep Wrangler now gets a new platform that is lighter, larger and at the same time, as capable off-road as the ones in the past. Visually, the 2019 Jeep Wrangler continues to employ the butch and boxy design of the Wrangler brand. The off-road SUV comes with body colour grille, round LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights, and turn indicators housed in the front fenders. Both SUVs get new ORVM's with integrated turn signal lights and new tail-lamps and a stylish set of alloy wheels offered in both 17- to 18-inch formats, in multiple design options. In all the test mules we have seen so far, the 3-door Wrangler SUV comes with a hardtop, with fixed glass on either side instead of rear windows, while the Wrangler Unlimited gets a set of rear doors, and extended boot space.

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited gets a set of rear doors, and extended boot space

The new Jeep Wrangler also gets a completely redesigned set of wider and more detailed fender flares that are both functional, and give the SUV a lot better stance. The 3-door Rubicon is also offered with a vented bonnet that adds even more aggression to the overall design. The windscreen too is now raked a little more to aid aerodynamics, the wheels are further apart than ever before and the Wrangler gets a small built-in spoiler at the rear too. The SUV also gets a massive ground clearance of 277 mm and up to 30 inches of water wading ability.

Cabin and Features:

Both the SUVs come with a 5-seater cabin layout with premium leather upholstery and a well-equipped dashboard, and while the Wrangler gets dual-tone treatment with glossy body-coloured panels, the Unlimited gets soft-touch leather treatment with contrast white stitching. Jeep also offers a red interior package to go along with the Rubicon variant's red exterior detailing. The equipment on offer are largely similar, featuring - an Uconnect 4C NAV 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features will include dual-zone automatic climate control, passive keyless entry, push-button start, and more. The new Jeep Wrangler also now gets a large information screen in the instrument cluster that helps out with vital driving data.

The Jeep Wrangler gets all-new interior with glossy body-coloured panels for Wrangler and soft-touch leather for the Unlimited

The Jeep Wrangler will also be offered with a powered roof option that can slide back, which can then be taken off completely. The doors too can be taken off with just two bolts on each door and Jeep will be offering a special tubed door accessory next year onwards as a part of its Mopar catalogue.

Engine and Transmission:

Powertrain options include the tried and tested 3.6-litre V6 naturally aspirated Pentastar engine, and the 2.2-litre diesel engine. Globally, the Wrangler features a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that features mild-hybrid technology for the first time. The Jeep Wrangler will only be available with an 8-speed automatic gearbox - which is also brand new. The Jeep Wrangler will only currently be available with an 8-speed automatic gearbox - which is also brand new and like the outgoing model, India will not get the manual option.

The 2019 Jeep Wrangler will get the tried and tested 3.6-litre V6 naturally aspirated Pentastar engine

Price And Competition:

Purely based on its off-road capabilities and offerings, the Jeep Wrangler range doesn't have a competitor in India, however, in terms of the price range, the 5-door Wrangler Unlimited can rival the likes of Land Rover Discovery Sport. In terms of pricing, the outgoing Wrangler Unlimited is offered at a starting price of ₹ 58.74 lakh (ex-showroom, India), and considering the new-gen model will also come in 3-door format, the prices are expected to start at ₹ 40 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

