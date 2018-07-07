New-Gen Jeep Wrangler 3-Door Undergoing ARAI Testing In India

The new-gen Jeep Wrangler 3-Door was recently spotted testing in India, and stickers on the front and rear windshields confirm that it's currently on-test by ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India). It was just last month that we shared a bunch of images of the 3-door and 5-door 2019 Jeep Wrangler SUVs, which were imported for testing and homologation. The fact the ARAI is testing the SUV right now indicates that Jeep could very well launch the new-gen Wrangler, both 3-door and 5-door, in India by end of 2018 or early next year.

While there are no badging on the SUV to confirm this, but judging by the wheels and certain other exterior elements, this one is most likely the Sahara variant of the Jeep Wrangler. Furthermore, the off-road SUV is also equipped with the Overland Edition package. Visually, the Jeep Wrangler 3-Door comes with body colour grille, round LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights, and turn indicators housed in the front fenders. The SUV runs on a set of dual tone 18-inch wheels, flared wheel arches, side footboard, a set of LED taillamps, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The stoplight has been integrated into the stand holding the spare wheel.

The rear section of the new Jeep Wrangler gets LED taillamps, and and tailgate-mounted spare wheel

While we do not get to see the cabin in these images, the 2019 Wrangler will feature a well-equipped cabin with premium, all-black leather interior. The SUV will also get an Uconnect 4C NAV 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features will include dual-zone automatic climate control, passive keyless entry, push-button start, and more.

Powertrain options for India are a bit unclear right now however, the 2019 Jeep Wrangler could come with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and the tried and tested 3.6-litre V6 naturally aspirated Pentastar engine, which will be the top spec petrol model. Globally, the Wrangler features a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that features mild-hybrid technology for the first time ever, however, the chances of it coming to India right now are slim. The Jeep Wrangler will only be available with an 8-speed automatic gearbox - which is also brand new and no manual option will be offered.

