New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pictures Leaked Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Hyundai gave us a glimpse of what the new generation i20 will look like by putting out some sketches of the car. Now ahead of its global debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, pictures of the new-gen model have leaked and those give us a peek into what exactly the car will look like. The i20 has been a strong seller for the company, not only in India but globally and the new-generation model promises to offer more in terms of looks, technology and driver engagement.

The new-generation Hyundai i20 sports a massive cascading grille at the front with large air intakes at either end. The headlamps look sharp and they look identical to the new Sonata in terms of design. There's the signature LED DRLs while the bonnet gets a number of muscular elements. The sharply-styled C-pillar with coupe-like roofline gives it a more streamlined appearance, and it does look like a hot hatch.

New-Gen Hyundai i20 looks longer now and gets a coupe-like design because of the sharply-styled C-pillar

The rear section shows some the massive new wraparound LED taillights on the new generation Hyundai i20 with a massive diffuser integrated into the bumper and a heavily styled boot-lid. The images also reveal a dual-tone finish with the blacked-out roof and ORVMs on the hatchback.

The interior on the new generation Hyundai i20 hasn't been revealed yet but the hatchback is expected to receive a complete overhaul with the dual 10.25-inch digital screens for the instrument console and infotainment system. The cabin will level up in terms of build quality and the features as well, and expect the car to wireless charging, BlueLink connected tech, leather seats and more. Expect Hyundai to liberate more room in the cabin as well with the new model that will improve legroom and shoulder room in the cabin.

Engine options too are yet to be revealed and the Euro-spec version is expected to get the new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, along with the existing naturally-aspirated engines on offer. Complete details on the powertrain is expected when the model arrives at Geneva.

